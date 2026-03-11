Netherlands Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2026: Detailed Coverage of 44 Major Operators/Investors, 129 Existing Data Centers, and 17 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amsterdam is the central hub for upcoming data centers, with nearly 90% of new rack capacity planned in the city. Upcoming developments are concentrated among a smaller group of players, with 17 new data centers planned that will more than 800 MW of additional capacity to the market.
EdgeConneX, Digital Realty, and Equinix dominate the current landscape, ranking as the top operators by both white-floor area and IT load. With 884 MW in the pipeline compared to 899 MW existing, the Netherlands is set to nearly double its current capacity in the coming years.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
This database (Excel) product covers Netherlands's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 129 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 17 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Aalsmeer, Almere, Almere, Alphen aan den Rijn, Amsterdam, Apeldoorn, Arnhem, Delft, Deventer, Dronten, Ede, Eemshaven, Eindhoven, Enschede, Geleen, Gemert, Goes, Groningen, Haarlem, Hague, Hengelo, Hilversum, Hoogersmilde, IJsselstein, Leeuwarden, Lelystad, Limburg, Loon op Zand, Maastricht, Markelo, Megen, Meppel, Mierlo, Naaldwijk, Nieuwegein, Oude Meer, Roermond, Roosendaal, Rotterdam, s-Hertogenbosch, Steenbergen, Tjerkgaast, Ugchelen, Utrecht, Waalwijk, Wormer, Zwolle.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (129 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (AMS1 or AMS5)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (17 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Netherlands Data Center Market Database
- AtlasEdge
- Atom86
- BIT
- CapitaLand
- Cellnex
- CloudHQ
- Cogent Communications
- ColoHouse
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC)
- Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)
- Datacenter.com
- DataOne
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Eurofiber Cloud Infra
- Global Switch
- Great Grey Investments
- Greenhouse Datacenters
- Gyro Centre (nLighten)
- Goodman
- Interconnect
- IPTP Networks
- Iron Mountain
- ITB2 Datacenters,Kolo DC
- Keppel Data Centres
- Lumen Technologies
- maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS
- NIKHEF Hosting
- nLighten
- NorthC
- NTT DATA
- Penta Infra
- Previder
- QTS Realty Trust
- Serverfarm
- Switch Data Centers
- Serverius
- Smartdc
- Switch DataCenters
- Yondr
