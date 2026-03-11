Gould Investors Completes Section 1031 Transactions

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gould Investors L.P. (OTC PINK:GDVTZ), announced that on March 6, 2026, it completed the previously announced sale of a property located in Long Island City, New York, for a sales price of approximately $101 million. The Company estimates that the sale, after the repayment of the related mortgage and closing costs, generated net proceeds of approximately $93 million and a net accounting capital gain of approximately $90 million.

On March 10, 2026, the Company, in a transaction structured to comply with the tax-deferral provisions afforded by Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, used a significant portion of the net proceeds from such sale to purchase a 310-unit garden-style multifamily property built in 2023 and located in North Forsyth, Georgia, for $85 million.

