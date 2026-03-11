INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against monday.com Ltd. (“monday.com”) (NASDAQ: MNDY). The lawsuit alleges that defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding monday.com’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to monday.com’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth on the back of its continued expansion of its core platform, AI-driven investments, increasing enterprise adoption and multi-product integration; (ii) monday.com was seeing new customer growth decelerating, weaker expansion within existing accounts and longer enterprise sales cycles, making monday.com’s $1.8 billion 2027 target increasingly unlikely to be met; and (iii) defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables.

If you purchased monday.com shares between September 17, 2025 and February 6, 2026, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/monday-com/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 11, 2026.

