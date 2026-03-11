AQST Investors Encouraged to Seek Lead Plaintiff Role in Aquestive Therapeutics Securities Class Action Case with Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) securities between June 16, 2025 to January 8, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Aquestive Therapeutics securities?

If you purchased Aquestive Therapeutics securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until May 4, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who suffered significant losses and would like to discuss their rights, or to determine whether they qualify to participate in any potential recovery, should visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/aquestive-therapeutics/

You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com to discuss your rights privately.

What is this case about?

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with positive statements while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Aquestive's New Drug Application (NDA) for Anaphylm (Dibutepinephrine) sublingual film; pertinently, Aquestive concealed or otherwise minimized the significance of the human factors involved in the use and deployment of its sublingual film, such as packaging, use, administration, and labeling. On January 9, 2026, Aquestive announced that the Company was in receipt of a letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies that precluded labeling discussions for Anaphylm. Moreover, Aquestive revealed that the letter from the FDA confirmed that the Agency's review of Anaphylm NDA was ongoing and no final decision had been made, which effectively delayed the approval of Anaphylm well beyond the January 31, 2026 Prescription Drug User Fee Act date.

