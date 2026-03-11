COMSOL Conference 2026 Schedule Announced, with Stops in the UK, U.S., Japan, and India

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMSOL, an independently-owned global leader in modeling and simulation software, today announced the locations of its worldwide COMSOL Conference 2026 tour, which will kick off in Cambridge, the UK, on September 23–25. The event will also make stops in Boston, MA, on October 7–9; Tokyo on October 21–22; and Bengaluru, India, on December 3–4. The COMSOL Conference brings together 2000+ attendees globally each year and offers a unique opportunity for students, engineers, and industry leaders to learn about the latest advancements in simulation and connect with the simulation community. The conference program features keynote talks by industry leaders, poster and slideshow presentations on innovative designs and research findings, and minicourses covering topics across engineering disciplines.

"Engaging with the simulation community really helps with my work," said Zhen Sun, senior audio systems engineer at Amazon Lab126 and attendee of the 2025 conference in Boston. "I was able to learn different simulation techniques and get inspiration on techniques I had never thought about.”

Across industries, such as aerospace & defense, construction, automotive, energy, electronics, healthcare, food & beverage, manufacturing, semiconductor, and transportation, and many others, multiphysics modeling and simulation is critical in enabling businesses and research organizations to innovate faster, smarter and at a lower cost. To better advance innovation in these fields, the COMSOL Conference serves as a technical forum where engineers, researchers, and industry leaders can present advances in physics-based modeling, share best practices, and explore emerging simulation methods that are shaping product development and scientific research.

"Modeling and simulation is the catalyst that accelerates innovation, enabling more accurate research and faster time to market for new products and solutions," said Oscar Littmarck, VP of Marketing for COMSOL. "The COMSOL Conference series is an opportunity for the global community to gather in person, learn new techniques, and gain inspiration to advance development in any industry."

Program highlights of the 2026 events will include:

Keynote presentations from leaders in industry and research; previous keynote speakers include Amazon Lab126, Conagra Brands, Porsche, and Sonion, among others

Peer-reviewed technical sessions highlighting innovative use cases for multiphysics modeling and simulation

20+ advanced minicourses focused on practical modeling techniques across a variety of physics disciplines

1-on-1 technical discussions and live demonstrations with COMSOL engineers

A preview of upcoming COMSOL Multiphysics® software developments and the opportunity to connect with COMSOL's developers

Community awards recognizing outstanding modeling and simulation-based papers and posters

Collaborate with Thought Leaders and Simulation Professionals

The COMSOL Conference provides a unique opportunity for the simulation community to gather, learn, and share ideas. Whether it's hearing directly from peers and industry thought leaders during the presentations and keynote talks or simply connecting 1-on-1 during the breaks between sessions, attendees are encouraged to engage with and learn from each other in ways that deepen their understanding of modeling and simulation and build connections within the larger community.

For those interested in showcasing their modeling and simulation work, abstract submissions for both poster and 10-minute slideshow presentations will open in mid-March. Accepted presentations and posters will be published in the official online conference proceedings as well as considered for the COMSOL Conference Best Paper and Best Poster awards. The posters and papers from 2025 are available for review on the COMSOL website: https://www.comsol.com/papers-presentations/2025.

New to the COMSOL Conference Boston for 2026, the COMSOL Innovation Contest* will provide six selected entrants with the opportunity to give a 10-minute presentation on the main stage and a chance to win up to $50,000 in prize money. For full details and rules and regulations, visit: https://www.comsol.com/conference/boston.

To learn more about the COMSOL Conference 2026, visit the conference website at https://www.comsol.com/conference/ .

About COMSOL

COMSOL (https://www.comsol.com/) is a global provider of simulation software for product design and research to technical enterprises, research labs, and universities. Its COMSOL Multiphysics® product is an integrated software environment for creating physics-based models and simulation apps. A particular strength is its ability to account for coupled or multiphysics phenomena. Add-on products expand the simulation platform for electromagnetics, structural, acoustics, fluid flow, heat transfer, and chemical applications. Interfacing tools enable the integration of COMSOL Multiphysics simulations with all major technical computing and CAD tools on the CAE market. Simulation experts rely on COMSOL Compiler™ and COMSOL Server™ to distribute apps to their design teams, manufacturing departments, test laboratories, and customers throughout the world. Founded in 1986, COMSOL has 16 offices worldwide and extends its reach with a network of distributors.

