Germany Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report/Database 2026: Detailed Coverage of 70+ Major Operators/Investors, 194 Existing Data Centers, and 43 Upcoming Data Centers

Explore Germany's colocation data center market with our comprehensive Excel database, providing in-depth analysis of 194 existing and 43 upcoming facilities across key locations such as Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin. Discover data on white-floor space, IT load capacity, pricing for retail and wholesale colocation, and major market players like NTT DATA, Digital Realty, and Equinix. With Germany's data center capacity set to double to 3.3 GW, driven by developments like VIRTUS Data Center, this resource is essential for REITs, contractors, infrastructure providers, and industry consultants. Stay informed on potential investment opportunities and market dynamics.

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Germany upcoming capacity set to reach 3.3 GW, representing more than 2x increase over the existing 1.5 GW, signaling an aggressive expansion wave across the country.

NTT DATA, Digital Realty, and Equinix remain the backbone of Germany's existing market. VIRTUS Data Center is emerging as one of the major drivers of new capacity in Germany, with large-scale developments planned to meet the rising demand for cloud and AI workloads.

Germany's data center market is balanced because it has large global operators as well as regional players like Telehouse, Noris Network, nLighten, Penta Infra, and FirstColo. Frankfurt hosts the largest share of data-center capacity in Germany and accounts for more than 60% of Germany's total rack-capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

  • Detailed Analysis of 194 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 43 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Alsbach-Hahnlein, Augsburg, Berlin, Bochum, Boblingen, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Rhein-Ruhr, Saarland, Stuttgart.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (194 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (43 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/investors Covered in This Germany Data Center Market Database

  • 3U Telecom
  • Aixit
  • Artfiles
  • AtlasEdge
  • Bluestar Datacenter
  • Carrier Colo
  • Centron
  • China Mobile International (CMI)
  • CloudHQ
  • Cogent Communications
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • Comarch
  • Comtrance
  • Contabo
  • CyrusOne
  • DARZ
  • Data Castle
  • Data Center Partners (DCP)
  • dataR
  • Digital Realty
  • DOKOM 21
  • EdgeConneX
  • EMC HostCo
  • envia TEL
  • Equinix
  • EVF Data Center
  • FirstColo
  • Global Switch
  • Goodman
  • GRASS-MERKUR
  • Green Mountain & KMW
  • GTT Communications
  • Hetzner Online
  • IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)
  • Iron Mountain
  • ISPpro Internet
  • ITENOS
  • LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON)
  • Lidl (Schwarz Group)
  • Lumen Technologies
  • Maincubes
  • Mainova WebHouse
  • MK NETZDIENSTE
  • myLoc managed IT (WIIT)
  • NDC-GARBE Data Centers
  • NET-BUILD
  • NewTelco
  • nLighten
  • Noris Network
  • NorthC
  • NTT DATA
  • Penta Infra
  • Pfalzkom
  • PGIM Real Estate
  • Planet IC
  • PlusServer
  • Portus Data Centers
  • PYUR (HL KOMM)
  • ratiokontakt
  • SDC Capital Partners
  • SpeedBone
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • STACKIT
  • Telehouse
  • Telemaxx
  • TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet
  • Trusted-Colo
  • TWLKOM
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • VIRTUS Data Centres
  • WIIT AG
  • Yondr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5v3kd

