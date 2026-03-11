Germany Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report/Database 2026: Detailed Coverage of 70+ Major Operators/Investors, 194 Existing Data Centers, and 43 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Germany upcoming capacity set to reach 3.3 GW, representing more than 2x increase over the existing 1.5 GW, signaling an aggressive expansion wave across the country.
NTT DATA, Digital Realty, and Equinix remain the backbone of Germany's existing market. VIRTUS Data Center is emerging as one of the major drivers of new capacity in Germany, with large-scale developments planned to meet the rising demand for cloud and AI workloads.
Germany's data center market is balanced because it has large global operators as well as regional players like Telehouse, Noris Network, nLighten, Penta Infra, and FirstColo. Frankfurt hosts the largest share of data-center capacity in Germany and accounts for more than 60% of Germany's total rack-capacity.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
- Detailed Analysis of 194 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 43 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Alsbach-Hahnlein, Augsburg, Berlin, Bochum, Boblingen, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Rhein-Ruhr, Saarland, Stuttgart.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (194 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (43 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This Germany Data Center Market Database
