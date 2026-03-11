Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating GPGI Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating GPGI Inc. (“GPGI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPGI) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

In February 2026, short seller Jehoshaphat Research published a report accusing GPGI Inc. of materially misrepresenting the financial performance and value of its recently acquired subsidiary, Husky Technologies. The report alleged that the company used inconsistent definitions of free cash flow and aggressive financial adjustments to portray Husky as significantly more profitable than it actually was, while relying on optimistic projections that extrapolated short-term growth trends. It also raised concerns about alleged aggressive revenue recognition practices, highlighted the sudden departures of key Husky executives following the acquisition, and criticized what it described as governance structures that could incentivize management to pursue acquisitions regardless of shareholder value. Following publication of the report and related news coverage discussing these allegations, the price of GPGI’s stock declined, harming investors who had purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices.

If you suffered a loss in GPGI, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email to afarah@lowey.com or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. at (914) 733-7278 or via email at vcappucci@lowey.com.

