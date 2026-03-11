ADAS Market to Reach USD 67.38 Billion by 2031 as North America Holds 38.71% Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest published report by Mordor Intelligence, the advanced driver assistance systems market size is projected to grow from USD 37.71 billion in 2026 to USD 67.38 billion by 2031, registering a 12.31% CAGR. Growth is supported by stricter vehicle safety regulations, declining sensor costs, and the rise of software-defined vehicles that enable automakers to introduce advanced safety features and subscription-based services. Increasing adoption of Level 2+ driver assistance technologies, along with strong demand for SUVs and premium vehicles in emerging markets, is expanding the market. At the same time, safety rating programs and insurance incentives in regions such as North America, Europe, and China are pushing automakers to standardize features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, and pedestrian detection.

ADAS Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Software-Defined Vehicles and OTA Platforms Unlock New Post-Sale Revenue Opportunities: Software-defined vehicle platforms are allowing automakers to separate hardware installation from feature activation. This means certain safety or driver assistance functions can be enabled later through secure over-the-air updates, even after the vehicle has been delivered. Companies like Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor Company, and Volvo Cars are already using this approach to introduce additional features post-purchase, helping maintain customer engagement while creating new revenue opportunities. At the same time, compliance with UNECE R155 Cybersecurity Regulation supports secure software updates through encrypted systems and protected vehicle architecture.

“Advanced driver assistance systems adoption continues to track tightening vehicle safety expectations and gradual automation across major automotive markets. Our findings are built on cross-verified industry data, transparent assumptions, and structured market triangulation, supporting dependable comparisons with other publicly available studies”, says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.



Declining Sensor Costs Expand Adoption Across More Vehicle Segments: Advancements in sensing technologies are making driver assistance systems more affordable and accessible. Improvements in LiDAR production, next-generation imaging radar, and high-resolution automotive cameras are helping automakers enhance vehicle perception without significantly increasing hardware complexity. As costs decline and performance improves, these technologies are becoming viable not only for premium models but also for mass-market vehicles and fleet upgrades, supporting broader adoption of advanced driver assistance systems.



Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Share by Region



North America continues to play a major role in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market as stricter safety regulations and insurance incentives encourage the installation of advanced safety technologies in new vehicles. Regulatory alignment between the United States and Canada, along with well-established telematics networks, is also supporting wider adoption.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, driven by strong regulatory initiatives and increasing integration of advanced driver assistance features in vehicles across countries such as China, India, and Japan.



ADAS Market Segmentation Insights

By System Type

Adaptive Front Lighting

Night Vision System

Blind Spot Detection

Automatic Emergency Braking

Forward Collision Warning

Driver Drowsiness Alert

Traffic Sign Recognition

Adaptive Cruise Control

By Sensor Type

Radar

LiDAR

Camera

Ultrasonic

Infrared

By Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Level of Autonomy

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

By Sales Channel

OEM Fitted

Aftermarket Retrofit



Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Industry Companies

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

DENSO Corporation

Aptiv PLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Magna International

Valeo SA

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Corporation

Mobileye (Intel)

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Hitachi Astemo

Autoliv Inc.



