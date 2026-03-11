France Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2026: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Wholesale and Retail Colocation Pricing 2025-2029

Discover the comprehensive Excel database detailing France's dynamic data center market portfolio, featuring in-depth analysis of 144 existing and 30 forthcoming data centers. Explore crucial locales like Paris, Lyon, and Marseille, among others, with data on white-floor space, IT load capacity, and retail colocation pricing. France's market is led by Digital Realty, Equinix, and DATA4, underscoring market consolidation and projected 4 GW capacity growth. This resource is invaluable for REITs, contractors, infrastructure providers, and more, providing essential insights into both established and emerging facilities.

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France hosts around 144 data centers with Paris dominating the region with more than 600 MW existing. With 16 operators delivering around 250,000 racks, France maintains one of the highest rack densities in Europe, indicating highly scalable facilities.

France is witnessing a major expansion wave, with upcoming data center capacity projected to exceed 4 GW. Paris remains the core data center hub of France, hosting the largest concentration of white-floor capacity and IT load among all French regions.

The top three operators - Digital Realty, Equinix, and DATA4 - alone contribute major of France's total IT load capacity, highlighting a strongly consolidated market.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

  • Detailed Analysis of 144 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 30 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Albi, Amilly, Anzin, Arras, Aubergenville, Belfort, Besancon, Bordeaux, Brest, Brittany, Chateaubourg, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Douai, Eppes, Essonne, Grenoble, Le Mans, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Metz, Montpellier, Mougins, Mulhouse, Nantes, Narbonne, Nice, Nimes, Normandy, Paris, Poitiers, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Sophia Antipolis, Strasbourg, Toulon, Toulouse, Tours, Vendee.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (144 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (FR1 or MRS1)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (30 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This France Data Center Market Database

  • ASP Server
  • Advanced MedioMatrix
  • AtlasEdge
  • Blue
  • CELESTE
  • CIV
  • CloudHQ
  • Cogent Communications
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • Comarch
  • CyrusOne
  • DTiX
  • Data4 Group
  • DataOne
  • Datagrex
  • dc2scale,Denv-R
  • Digital Realty
  • Decima
  • EURA DC
  • Emirates & France
  • Eolas
  • Equinix
  • Etix Everywhere
  • Evroc
  • Extendo Datacenter
  • Foliateam
  • Free Pro
  • fullsave
  • GTT Communications
  • Global Service Provider
  • Global Switch
  • Google
  • Green Computing
  • Groupe Asten
  • hosTELyon
  • IBO
  • ikoula
  • MAXNOD
  • MGX/Bpifrance/Mistral AI/NVIDIA
  • Microsoft
  • Nation Data Center
  • nLighten
  • Netiwan
  • Nexeren (XEFI
  • Formerly SHD Datacenter)
  • OPCore (Scaleway Datacenter)
  • OpCore
  • OpCore (Iliad Group & InfraVia)
  • Orange Business Services
  • Penta Infra
  • Phocea DC
  • Prologis
  • SFR Business
  • Segro
  • Sesterce
  • TAS
  • TDF
  • Telehouse
  • Thesee Datacenter
  • XL360

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c79a0p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
