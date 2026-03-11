France Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2026: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Wholesale and Retail Colocation Pricing 2025-2029

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France hosts around 144 data centers with Paris dominating the region with more than 600 MW existing. With 16 operators delivering around 250,000 racks, France maintains one of the highest rack densities in Europe, indicating highly scalable facilities.

France is witnessing a major expansion wave, with upcoming data center capacity projected to exceed 4 GW. Paris remains the core data center hub of France, hosting the largest concentration of white-floor capacity and IT load among all French regions.

The top three operators - Digital Realty, Equinix, and DATA4 - alone contribute major of France's total IT load capacity, highlighting a strongly consolidated market.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Detailed Analysis of 144 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 30 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Albi, Amilly, Anzin, Arras, Aubergenville, Belfort, Besancon, Bordeaux, Brest, Brittany, Chateaubourg, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Douai, Eppes, Essonne, Grenoble, Le Mans, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Metz, Montpellier, Mougins, Mulhouse, Nantes, Narbonne, Nice, Nimes, Normandy, Paris, Poitiers, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Sophia Antipolis, Strasbourg, Toulon, Toulouse, Tours, Vendee.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (144 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (FR1 or MRS1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (30 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This France Data Center Market Database

ASP Server

Advanced MedioMatrix

AtlasEdge

Blue

CELESTE

CIV

CloudHQ

Cogent Communications

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

CyrusOne

DTiX

Data4 Group

DataOne

Datagrex

dc2scale,Denv-R

Digital Realty

Decima

EURA DC

Emirates & France

Eolas

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

Evroc

Extendo Datacenter

Foliateam

Free Pro

fullsave

GTT Communications

Global Service Provider

Global Switch

Google

Green Computing

Groupe Asten

hosTELyon

IBO

ikoula

MAXNOD

MGX/Bpifrance/Mistral AI/NVIDIA

Microsoft

Nation Data Center

nLighten

Netiwan

Nexeren (XEFI

Formerly SHD Datacenter)

OPCore (Scaleway Datacenter)

OpCore

OpCore (Iliad Group & InfraVia)

Orange Business Services

Penta Infra

Phocea DC

Prologis

SFR Business

Segro

Sesterce

TAS

TDF

Telehouse

Thesee Datacenter

XL360

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c79a0p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.