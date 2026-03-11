Movement Mortgage Welcomes Top Producer James Reese as Pacific Northwest Momentum Continues

Indian Land, SC, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movement Mortgage is proud to announce James Reese as the latest top producing loan officer to join the company’s rapidly-growing Pacific Northwest region. Reese brings with him 25 years of mortgage industry experience, closing more than $44 million in production in the Greater Seattle market in 2025.

“I was initially drawn to Movement’s culture,” Reese said. "There’s an energy here that’s genuinely uplifting. Every person I met showed joy, passion, and authenticity, and it immediately felt like a place I wanted to be. It’s clear this is a company that invests in its people, and I’m grateful to be part of it.”

Reese has consistently ranked among the top producers in Washington, earning the trust of clients, referral partners, and industry peers alike. Beyond his production success, he is deeply involved in the community, a value that strongly aligns with Movement Mortgage’s mission-driven culture.

“James has built an incredible reputation in our market,” said Donovan Douvia, a Regional Sales Director for Movement Mortgage in the Pacific Northwest. “He’s known not only for phenomenal production and elite client service, but also for the integrity and leadership he brings to our community. He’s exactly the kind of leader we want representing Movement.”

Before entering the mortgage industry, James played college football at Boise State University as a linebacker in the 1990s. His background in athletics, both as a team player and later as a coach, helped shape his team‑first mindset and disciplined approach to mortgage lending. He values programs such as covenant loans that are designed to help broaden access to homeownership.

Movement’s Pacific Northwest region has added 12 high-performing loan officers to start the year, reinforcing Movement Mortgage’s position as a premier destination for top talent in the market. With strong leadership, operational excellence, and a clear vision for growth, the region continues to build meaningful momentum in 2026.

About Movement Mortgage, LLC (“Movement”)

Movement is not just a mortgage company – we’re an Impact Lender and force for positive change. With more than 3,000 teammates across all 50 states, we reinvest the majority of our profits back into the communities we serve. Movement is recognized as a top 10 overall lender by Scotsman Guide 2025 lender report, funding more than $20 billion in residential mortgages annually. Our company has contributed nearly $400 million to the Movement Foundation since 2012, funding the Movement Schools network, affordable housing projects and global outreach efforts. For more information on Movement and Impact Lending, visit movement.com/impactreport.







