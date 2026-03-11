ELWT Investors Have Opportunity to Join Elauwit Connection, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Elauwit Connection, Inc. (“Elauwit” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ELWT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Elauwit filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC on February 27, 2026, announcing that investors could not rely on "previously issued interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 10, 2025." According to the Company, it found "an error specific to network construction project revenue recognition during the first nine months of 2025," and the "restatement originates from work done by a third-party national accounting firm hired by the Company to assist in its accounting work prior to and immediately following its initial public offering; it did not involve any intentional misconduct with respect to the Company, its management or employees." Based on this news, shares of Elauwit fell by 6.8% on March 2, 2026.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

