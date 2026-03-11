Two Progressive Jackpots Hit Back-to-Back at MotorCity Casino Hotel as 2026 Payouts Near $19 Million

Detroit, MI, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was a thrilling 48 hours at MotorCity Casino Hotel as two lucky Club Metro members hit life-changing jackpots, totaling $681,157.

On Friday, February 27, a man from Sterling Heights, Mich., hit an incredible $527,920 Ultimate Texas Hold’em Progressive Jackpot with a Royal Flush, turning an exciting morning on the casino floor into an unforgettable one.

Just one day earlier, on Thursday, February 26, a man from Warren, Mich., scored a $153,237 Progressive Jackpot on Huff N’ Even More Puff, adding even more excitement to an already big week at MotorCity Casino Hotel.

Both winners are members of Club Metro, MotorCity Casino Hotel’s rewards program, which offers guests exclusive benefits, promotions, and opportunities to win big. So far in 2026, MotorCity Casino Hotel has awarded nearly $19 million in jackpots to lucky guests.

“These back-to-back big jackpot wins made for an electrifying week on our casino floor,” said Stacey Young, Senior Vice President of Casino Operations. “We love celebrating these incredible moments with our guests, and there’s nothing better than seeing our Club Metro members walk away with life-changing prizes.”

Progressive jackpots continue to grow daily at MotorCity Casino Hotel, giving guests the chance to turn their next visit into a big win.

For more information about Club Metro or to learn more about the exciting gaming action at MotorCity Casino Hotel, visit MotorCityCasino.com.

About MotorCity Casino Hotel

Located on Grand River Avenue at the Lodge Freeway (M-10), MotorCity Casino Hotel is the only locally owned and operated casino in Detroit. Marian Ilitch became the sole owner of MotorCity Casino in 2005 and soon embarked on a $300 million expansion and renovation project, which was completed in 2008. The entertainment complex is now comprised of an expansive gaming space, the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino, an award-winning 400-room ultra-comfortable high-tech hotel, the high-end restaurant Revel Steak, and other amenities. For more information about MotorCity Casino Hotel, or to make a reservation, visit www.motorcitycasino.com or call 1-866-STAY-MCC.