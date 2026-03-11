Plymouth Rock Assurance Appoints Elliott Seaborn as Chief Marketing Officer





BOSTON, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, announced the appointment of Elliott Seaborn as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of its Independent Agency (IA) Group. In his role, Seaborn will oversee go-to-market strategy, distribution, and agency experience for the IA business. He will work closely with leaders across the enterprise to strengthen Plymouth Rock’s market presence, enhance agent support and customer experience, and drive long-term growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Elliott to the team to lead our marketing organization and accelerate growth with our agent partners,” said Ethan Tarby, President and CEO of Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation. “His marketing leadership and deep expertise in technology enablement, sales management, and marketing analytics will be instrumental as we continue delivering exceptional service and value to independent agents.”

Elliott brings more than 30 years of experience building and scaling distribution systems across a range of industries, including business-to-business, business-to-consumer, and agent-intermediated sales and marketing environments. His background includes seven years working with Progressive, as well as more than a decade consulting for insurance companies across multiple industry sectors.

“I look forward to leveraging my experience leading integrated go-to-market strategies to advance an already strong foundation—anchored by deep, enduring relationships with our agent partners and supported by an exceptional field team and leadership group,” said Seaborn. “I’m excited to build on that momentum by strengthening our market position, expanding our reach, and continuing to deliver meaningful value to the agents who power our success.”

Prior to joining Plymouth Rock, Elliot served as Chief Marketing Officer at IntelyCare and Monster, where he built technology-driven distribution platforms combining online interactions and person-to-person sales relationships. Seaborn holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock’s agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states pursuant to licensing arrangements. Taken together, the companies write and manage $2.4 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policy as issued. You can learn more about us by visiting https://www.plymouthrock.com/.

