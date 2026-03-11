Flexera Names 2025 Partner of the Year Award Winners

ITHACA, Ill., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , a global leader in technology spend and risk intelligence, has announced the winners of its annual Flexera Partner of the Year Awards. The 2025 honorees have been recognized for their exceptional commitment to delivering measurable growth, execution excellence, and meaningful customer outcomes across global markets.

“Our 2025 Partner of the Year Award winners showcase the power of collaboration across the Flexera ecosystem,” said Bill Vergantino, Senior Vice President of Channels & Alliances, Flexera. “They demonstrate deep expertise, strong execution and a relentless focus on helping organizations optimize technology spend, gain visibility and drive better business outcomes.”



2025 Partner of the Year Award categories

Global Partner of the Year – SoftwareOne: The company has earned this distinguished honor for delivering the highest total annual bookings worldwide and demonstrating exceptional performance across customer success, growth and Technology Intelligence and FinOps capabilities.



Marketing Partner of the Year – Bytes: Honoring its sustained program of high‑impact marketing, that generated clearly attributable pipeline and engagement, exemplifying disciplined execution and measurable marketing opportunities.

Distributor Partner of the Year – Ingram Micro: This award recognizes Ingram Micro’s continued leadership and execution, driven by sustained commercial and technical investment in Flexera that delivers value across the partner ecosystem.

Public Sector MSP Partner of the Year – Strategic Communications: This category recognizes Strategic Communications’ strong performance and continued commitment to delivering value for state, local, and federal customers through an outcomes-focused, collaborative approach.

2025 Regional Partner Awards



FinOps Partner of the Year award recognizes partners who demonstrate leadership in helping organizations operationalize FinOps and achieve stronger financial accountability across cloud environments. Winners are distinguished by deep FinOps expertise, sustained investment in skills and delivery excellence, and a proven ability to translate complex cloud cost data into actionable governance, optimization, and long‑term value for customers.

Regional winners include:

ITAM Partner of the Year award recognizes partners who demonstrate leadership in delivering mature IT asset management outcomes by helping organizations improve compliance, optimize software and SaaS spend, and gain enterprise‑wide visibility through deep expertise, scalable delivery, and measurable customer impact.

Regional winners include:

Growth Partner of the Year award recognizes partners who drive sustained revenue growth and market expansion through strong execution, net‑new customer acquisition, and the ability to generate high‑quality pipeline and partner‑sourced impact at scale.

Regional winners include:

Platform Partner of the Year award recognizes partners who deliver broad, multi‑solution Flexera platform outcomes by deploying, scaling, and operationalizing Flexera One across complex environments through deep technical expertise and repeatable delivery models.

Regional winners include:

“The strength of the Flexera ecosystem is built on partners who consistently elevate execution and accelerate growth,” said Greg Petraetis, Chief Revenue Officer, Flexera. “These award winners represent the very best of what partnership looks like: trusted collaboration, sustained investment, and the ability to turn strategy into real-world results for customers.”

The winners were celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony on March 11, 2026.

For more information about the Flexera Partner Program, visit: https://www.flexera.com/about-us/partners/partner-program .

Follow Flexera:

on LinkedIn

on X

on Instagram





About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, including the rising costs and risks introduced by AI, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Our Flexera One platform connects the dots between what technology you have, how it is used, what it costs, and where it creates risk, helping teams take control of the increasingly complex IT estate across cloud, SaaS and on-premises. We are leading the way to unify IT Asset Management, FinOps, and SaaS Management with high fidelity data from Technopedia, our proprietary reference library of technology asset data, and intelligent automation fueled by AI. That's why thousands of global organizations rely on the Flexera One platform and Technopedia. Learn more at flexera.com.

For more information, contact:

publicrelations@flexera.com