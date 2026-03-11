Vandal Vodka Cocktails is Hitting Shelves Near You

Fort Collins, CO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new ready-to-drink vodka cocktail is about to shake up shelves.

Vandal, a canned vodka cocktail, crafted by Voodoo Ranger, the makers of America’s favorite IPAs, is made for those craving an unapologetically flavorful cocktail. Each 12 oz can of Vandal delivers two shots of vodka at 10% ABV, offering a flavor-forward option for those wanting an alternative to the light seltzer and overcomplicated cocktails cluttering the shelves.

As canned cocktails flood the market, many shoppers are left disappointed by weak pours and too-subtle flavors. Vandal flips the script with a simple promise: one can, two shots, big flavor. It’s an easy grab for pre-games, concerts, tailgates, and any moment that calls for convenience without compromise.

Vandal comes in three punchy flavors: Blue Razz, Cherry Limeade, and Citrus Charge.

Find Vandal near you at www.voodooranger.com/cocktails/vandal/.

