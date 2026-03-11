Belize Advances National Eye Health with Launch of WHO SPECS 2030 Initiative

BELIZE CITY, Belize, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belize has taken a significant step toward ensuring that every person in the country has access to quality, affordable eye care, with the official launch of the World Health Organization (WHO) SPECS 2030 initiative.

The national launch and planning workshop brought together representatives from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Education, Culture, Science and Technology, the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired (BCVI), the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Participants convened to assess the current state of eye health services in Belize, identify gaps, and chart a clear path forward.

"With the launch of the WHO SPECS 2030 initiative, Belize advances in its commitment to ensuring that every citizen can access quality eye care. Preventable vision impairment should not limit a child's learning, a person's ability to work, or an individual's quality of life. Through its adoption, we are reinforcing our national vision for a stronger, more equitable health system that leaves no one behind," said Hon. Kevin Bernard, Minister for Health and Wellness.

WHO’s SPECS 2030 initiative provides countries with a structured approach to strengthening refractive error services across five areas:

Services — improving access to refractive services

— improving access to refractive services Personnel — building the capacity of personnel to provide refractive services

— building the capacity of personnel to provide refractive services Education — promoting public awareness about eye health

— promoting public awareness about eye health Cost — reducing the cost of eyeglasses and services

— reducing the cost of eyeglasses and services Surveillance — strengthening data collection and research





For Belize, the initiative translates into three clear priorities at the country level.



First, convening all relevant eye health stakeholders — across the public and private sectors — to agree on national priorities and key areas of action. Second, developing a SPECS 2030 integration plan with measurable targets that can be embedded within Belize's broader health and eye care strategies. Third, establishing a monitoring and evaluation framework to track progress, review data regularly, and improve services over time.

"Belize is demonstrating how global frameworks like WHO SPECS 2030 can be translated into practical, country-led action. The Foundation's role in this effort is to support technical implementation — from strengthening refractive services to building local capacity and improving service delivery models. We are proud to stand alongside Belize as it advances a more integrated and accessible eye care system," said Daniele Cangemi, Head of the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, Latin America.

Progress will be measured against a defined set of indicators, reported every three to five years through the WHO Global Status Report. These include the reach of school eye health programmes for early detection, the availability of refractive services within the public health system, the size and scope of the eye care workforce, and the degree to which costs are covered through health insurance or other financial protection mechanisms. At the impact level, Belize will track effective cataract surgical coverage and effective refractive error coverage through population-based surveys and health system data.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Education, Culture, Science and Technology welcomes the WHO SPECS 2030 initiative from the BCVI and MOHW in collaboration with PAHO and the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation. We are committed to strengthening our partnership and collaboration with BCVI and the MOHW as we work together to prevent avoidable blindness and expand support services through existing Primary Care and Rehabilitation Programs for children who are blind. The Ministry congratulates and applauds BCVI for its ongoing dedication and commitment to Belize's visually impaired community," commented Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Education, Culture, Science and Technology.

BCVI, working alongside MOHW, the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation and the initiative's national and international partners, will lead coordination and follow-up to ensure that commitments made at the workshop translate into meaningful progress on the ground.

The launch of SPECS 2030 reflects Belize's commitment to universal health coverage and to a future where no Belizean loses the ability to learn, work, or thrive because of a vision condition that could have been corrected.

About the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation

The OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation is a registered charitable organization dedicated to eliminating uncorrected poor vision within a generation. As part of EssilorLuxottica’s commitment to universal vision care, the Foundation works to expand access for millions in underserved communities worldwide. It is also the Global Collaborating Partner of the World Health Organization’s SPECS 2030 initiative, which focuses on refractive error, myopia prevention, and improving access to vision care in low-resource settings.

Find out more at: onesight.essilorluxottica.com

About the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired

The Belize Council for the Visually Impaired (BCVI) is a national, non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention of blindness and the provision of comprehensive eye care services.



Established in 1981, BCVI works in partnership with the Ministry of Health & Wellness to deliver accessible, affordable, and high-quality eye care across the country.



Through a network of clinics and outreach programmes, BCVI provides services including eye examinations, refractive error services treatment of eye diseases and rehabilitation support for those who are irreversibly blind.

Special initiatives focus on children, persons with diabetes, and underserved communities, ensuring that no Belizean is left behind in accessing essential eye care and support for independent living.



BCVI collaborates with local and international partners to strengthen Belize’s eye health system and advance equitable access to services for all.



For more information, visit: www.bcvi.org

For more information, please contact:

Belize Council for the Visually Impaired (BCVI)

Carla Ayres Musa, Executive Director

cmusa.bcvi@gmail.com



OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation

Tamana Mulchand, Communications & Awareness Manager

tamana.mulchand@essilor.com