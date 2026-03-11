Newsweek and Statista Recognize America’s Most Charitable Companies 2026

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with Statista, today announced America’s Most Charitable Companies 2026, a new ranking that recognizes 300 U.S. companies for outstanding corporate philanthropy, employee volunteering, and investment in communities across the country.

At a time when public trust in institutions is under pressure, Americans overwhelmingly believe businesses should step up: a 2025 survey from Bentley University and Gallup found that nearly all respondents believe companies should support their communities and work to improve the world around them. America’s Most Charitable Companies 2026 highlights organizations that are answering that call by pairing financial success with measurable social impact.

The top 20 America’s Most Charitable Companies are:

M&T Bank Wintrust U.S. Bancorp First Financial Bancorp Comerica Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Dolby KeyCorp Antero Midstream Kite Realty Group Trust Intuit Mastercard Autodesk Crane Citizens Financial Hudson Pacific Properties Micron Technology Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. MPLX LP Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical



“Corporate philanthropy is a reflection of what a company values,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. “With this new ranking, we’re shining a light on businesses that back up their commitments with real investments of money, time, and talent in the communities they serve.”

To build America’s Most Charitable Companies 2026, Statista began with the 2,000 largest publicly traded companies headquartered in the U.S., ordered by revenue. Companies were screened for recent publication of a CSR, ESG, or sustainability-style report with 2024 data on donations and volunteering, and those involved in major, relevant scandals or lawsuits were excluded.

Eligible companies were then evaluated across three analytical channels:

Panel Survey (50%): An online survey of approximately 18,000 U.S. residents, conducted in September 2025, captured how people view companies’ charitable and societal contributions. Respondents rated familiar companies on statements related to community support, ethical reputation, and commitment to social good.

KPI Collection & Analysis (30%): Statista systematically reviewed each company’s public CSR/ESG reporting to assess corporate giving and volunteering. To ensure fair comparison, volunteer hours were evaluated relative to employee headcount and corporate giving was assessed relative to revenue, alongside additional indicators such as community initiatives, partnerships with charities or NGOs, and disclosures based on Global Reporting Initiative standards.

Social Listening (20%): Using philanthropy-related keywords, Statista monitored media and online conversations between October 15 and December 15, 2025, tracking both the volume and tone of mentions about each company’s charitable activities. Sentiment analysis converted this stream of discussion into standardized scores that reflect how corporate giving and social impact are framed in public discourse.





The ranking reflects philanthropic activities reported for the 2024 CSR/ESG period and public data available through the end of 2025; it is intended to complement, not replace, additional research that stakeholders may conduct on individual companies.

To view the full list of America’s Most Charitable Companies 2026 and explore the complete methodology, visit: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-most-charitable-companies-2026.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.