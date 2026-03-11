Galileo Releases Open Source AI Agent Control Plane to Help Enterprises Govern Agents at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galileo, the leading agent observability and guardrails company, today announced the release of Agent Control , an open source control plane that empowers organizations to define and enforce desired behavior across all their AI agents. Users can write policies once and deploy anywhere, essential for deploying AI in critical enterprise processes. Strands Agents, CrewAI, Glean and Cisco AI Defense will be the first to integrate with Agent Control to help their customers quickly deploy centralized governance for agents.

Dev Rishi, GM of AI at Rubrik, said: "The number one blocker for enterprise agents is no longer the models – those are getting better every day. To graduate agents to production, the industry needs transparent, community-driven guardrails. Open source projects like Agent Control are exactly the kind of open standards the industry needs to make autonomous agents safe for the enterprise."

By 2027, G2000 agent use will jump 10x and token/call loads 1,000x, making agent vetting, orchestration, and optimization essential IT responsibilities.1 Yet the majority of agents have failed to ship to production due to concerns with trust. Today, AI agents have custom rules and guardrails, known as controls, that define their behavior in production, but engineers have to hard-code controls inside individual agents, making governance slow and cumbersome.

Tim Law, IDC Research Director, AI and Automation, said: “Centralized management of policies can help organizations to manage AI agent behaviors. A unified control plane and centralized governance of agents can help organizations efficiently deploy AI agents at scale. Organizations that embrace eval engineering as a core competency will shorten the time to value for their AI investments. By taking a lifecycle approach, organizations can achieve a continuous improvement loop for AI systems.”

Agent Control creates a standard language for controls across all AI agents providing the following key benefits:

A centralized control plane for governing agents at scale: blocking unwanted behavior and steering AI agents in production with centrally-managed policies.

blocking unwanted behavior and steering AI agents in production with centrally-managed policies. Runtime mitigation to avoid agent downtime: accommodating real-time policy updates without engineers needing to take agents offline in response to new or surprising behavior in production.





"We've had a front-row seat to agent development at Fortune 500 and digital-native companies," said Yash Sheth, co-founder and CTO of Galileo. "They have been struggling to hard-code safety rules and controls into each agent which makes them brittle. With Agent Control, developers can now create policies in one place and then use those to enforce guardrails everywhere. We decided to make this open source so every agentic platform and every enterprise can leverage this critical infrastructure for all AI agents."





Distributed under the Apache 2.0 license, Agent Control is community-supported and vendor neutral. It connects quickly to any agent whether built or purchased. It accommodates guardrail evaluators from any vendor as well as custom evaluators developed by enterprises. This eliminates the threat of vendor lock-in, and users benefit from portable policies--the ability to write policies once and have them apply to a changing landscape of agents, evals and guardrails.

Use cases for Agent Control include:

Prevent LLM hallucinations in AI agents

Block an agent from leaking company data or user PII

Steer agent's choice of LLM to reduce token costs

Switch to an alternative tool if the first tool returns an error

Enforce a brand standard for an agent's tone and politeness

Enforce a policy of requiring human approvals on sensitive transactions





The Agent Control server, SDK, examples and docs are available now on GitHub at: https://github.com/agentcontrol/agent-control.

About Galileo

Galileo is the agent observability and guardrails company that helps enterprises run trustworthy agents. With Galileo's platform, AI teams at Fortune 500 and digital-native organizations build reliability into AI applications during development and at runtime, delivering successful agents in less time. Galileo is backed by Battery Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Databricks Ventures and ServiceNow. For more, go to: https://galileo.ai/ .

1 IDC FutureScape: Worldwide IT Industry 2026 Predictions, Prediction 2 (Doc #US53858725, October 2025)

