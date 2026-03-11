UNCF Expands Strategic Partnerships to Strengthen HBCU Leadership Stability and Executive Preparedness

Atlanta, GA, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building (ICB) announced a new partnership with the Higher Education Leadership Foundation (HELF) at Wiley University in Marshall, TX, and the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) at Clark Atlanta University, advancing a coordinated national effort to enhance leadership continuity, executive preparedness and governance effectiveness within historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Wiley and Clark Atlanta are UNCF-member institutions.

Across higher education, presidential transitions are occurring with greater frequency, placing renewed focus on succession planning, executive readiness and alignment between boards and executive leaders. These collaborations reflect UNCF’s growing investment in building sustainable leadership systems that support presidents, senior executives and governing boards navigating an increasingly complex higher education landscape.

“Leadership transitions across higher education are happening more frequently and with greater complexity,” said Aja Johnson, senior program manager for Executive Leadership at UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building. “These partnerships represent a deliberate investment in ensuring HBCU leaders are not only prepared to assume leadership roles, but supported through structured development, shared learning and governance practices that promote institutional stability and long-term success.”

Through its partnership with UNCF, HELF will launch a structured leadership development pipeline for HBCU leaders seeking to enter executive roles at HBCUs including the presidency.

This collaboration builds leadership capacity for senior HBCU administrators by expanding participation in HBCU-informed professional development while ensuring leaders have access to sector-informed tools and resources. Participants will be invited to join an alumni community of practice and contribute to leadership toolkits, governance frameworks and institutional case studies designed to enhance executive decision-making across HBCUs.

“This partnership with UNCF represents a strategic investment in strengthening the leadership systems that sustain HBCUs,” said Dr. Herman J. Felton, Jr., president and CEO, Wiley University and co-founder of HELF. “By formalizing executive-level spaces for shared learning, we are helping rethink succession planning, strengthen governance practices and improve leadership retention across the sector.”

In addition to its partnership with HELF, UNCF will collaborate with ELI to improve presidential effectiveness and board alignment with HBCU executive leaders. Building on ELI’s established presidential track, the partnership will launch a leadership stability pilot engaging five newly appointed HBCU presidents and their board chairs.

The following president-board pairs will form the initial cohort:

Chancellor Keith Hargrove & Board Chair Justin Wardell

Elizabeth City State University (Public)

President Marva Johnson & Vice Chair Michael White

Florida A&M University (Public)

President Glenell Lee-Pruitt & Board Chair LeKetia Blair

Jarvis Christian University (Private, UNCF Member)

President Maurice Gipson & Vice Chair Lisa A. Menzies-Earvin

Philander Smith College (Private, UNCF Member)

President Yolanda Page & Board Chair Joe Hampton

Stillman College (Private, UNCF Member)

The program will include leadership assessments, executive coaching, and competency-based professional development tailored to institutional leadership needs. Presidents and board chairs will work with the same executive coach to reinforce governance alignment, shared accountability, and performance outcomes.

“ELI’s work to train, support and advocate for HBCU leaders has been strengthened through UNCF’s investment,” said Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, executive director, HBCU Executive Leadership Institute, Clark Atlanta University and 18th president of Bennett College.

“Grounded in proven competencies and best practices, this partnership advances our shared commitment to leadership excellence and governance effectiveness across the HBCU sector.”

UNCF ICB’s recent report, Stable Leadership: Foundations for HBCU Success, highlights growing challenges many HBCU boards face in sustaining presidential and chancellor leadership.

“Clark Atlanta University has proudly partnered with UNCF for decades,” added Dr. George T. French, Jr., president, Clark Atlanta University. “At a time when boards are navigating leadership transitions with increasing complexity, this competency-based initiative will help strengthen presidential tenure, board collaboration and long-term institutional stability.”

The collaborative also recognized North Carolina A&T President Emeritus Harold L. Martin, Sr., and Jarvis Christian University President Emeritus Lester C. Newman for their leadership in advancing the initiative.

Together, these partnerships underscore UNCF’s commitment to advancing structured leadership preparation, sustained executive development and measurable governance outcomes across the HBCU sector.

HBCU presidents and trustees are encouraged to join UNCF at the UNITE 2026 Summit this July in Atlanta, where a dedicated HBCU Presidents and Trustees Symposium will convene institutional leaders for focused dialogue on leadership stability, governance best practices and the future of HBCU executive leadership.

