IncredibleBank Opens New Branch in Cape Coral’s Pine Island Road Corridor

Cape Coral, FL, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Coral, FL — March 11, 2026 — IncredibleBank will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony the week of April 20 to celebrate the opening of its newly constructed Cape Coral branch, located at 2524 Liberty Park Drive near Pine Island Road. The new full‑service facility marks IncredibleBank’s continued investment in Cape Coral and Southwest Florida.

Just minutes from North Fort Myers and easily accessible from the area’s main commercial corridor, the branch provides a permanent home for the Liberty Park banking center and expands IncredibleBank’s presence in one of Florida’s most dynamic and rapidly growing communities.

Conveniently positioned to serve residents and businesses throughout Cape Coral and the surrounding area, the branch brings personalized banking services closer to where customers live and work. The facility was designed to enhance the customer experience, featuring modern technology, expanded service capabilities, and welcoming spaces for both personal and business financial conversations.

“Our investment in this new facility is about more than a building,” said Todd Nagel, President & CEO of IncredibleBank. “It’s about strengthening relationships, expanding our presence in Florida, and continuing to bring innovative banking solutions to the Cape Coral community.”

The grand opening celebration will include a public ribbon cutting and open house, providing an opportunity for community members to visit the new branch and meet the team.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

When: April 22, 2026 | 3:30–4:00 p.m.

Where: 2524 Liberty Park Drive

Cape Coral, FL 33909

“We’re proud to open the doors to a space designed with our customers in mind,” said Sergio Nascimento, Market President – Florida. “This new Liberty Park location allows us to better serve our community while staying true to our promise of delivering an Incredible Customer Experience.”

The Liberty Park banking center is relocating from 2494 Liberty Park Drive to the newly constructed facility across the street.

With two established locations serving Cape Coral, IncredibleBank continues to invest in Southwest Florida while maintaining its community-focused approach to banking.

For more information about IncredibleBank, visit incrediblebank.com or contact the Customer Experience Center at 888-842-0221.

About IncredibleBank™

IncredibleBank, headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, is a full-service community bank offering personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, and cash management solutions. Recognized nationally as an SBA Preferred Lending Partner and one of the top motorcoach lenders, IncredibleBank combines innovative technology with personalized service to deliver an Incredible Customer ExperienceSM. With 17 branch locations across Wisconsin, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and Cape Coral, Florida, we help individuals and businesses achieve financial success. Learn more about our checking accounts, loans, and business services at incrediblebank.com.