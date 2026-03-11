Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multiplatform Audio Coverage of the 2026 NCAA® Men’s Basketball Tournament

March Madness® Broadcasts Connect College Hoops Fans across Multiple Platforms – 500+ Radio Stations, SiriusXM, NCAA March Madness Live™, WestwoodOneSports.com, the Westwood One Sports App, The Varsity Network App, Alexa-Enabled Devices, and TuneIn Premium

Network’s Coverage Includes the Final Four® in Spanish, sponsored by Werner Ladder

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One, one of America's largest audio networks and the official network audio broadcast partner of the NCAA, will once again be home to every bounce, basket, and buzzer beater of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Westwood One’s coverage will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET prior to the First Four® on Tuesday, March 17 and continue with play-by-play action from every game through the National Championship on Monday, April 6. In addition, Westwood One will broadcast live Spanish-language coverage of the NCAA Men’s Final Four® on Saturday, April 4 and the National Championship Game on Monday, April 6.

Where to Listen

Westwood One’s NCAA men's tournament coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. All 67 Division I men’s games will also be streamed for free at NCAA.com/MarchMadness and on westwoodonesports.com and on the Westwood One Sports app available in the iTunes and Google Play stores. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA March Madness Live app or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

All-Star Broadcast Team

The trio of Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, and P.J. Carlesimo will announce all the action for the Final Four and the National Championship in English. Andy Katz will return to serve as courtside reporter and Jason Horowitz and Nick Bahe will host the pregame, halftime and postgame shows from the Final Four and National Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In addition to Hummel and Carlesimo, Westwood One's coverage of NCAA March Madness® will also feature a wealth of renowned commentators and analysts including former coaches Tom Crean and Fran Fraschilla, All-American Casey Jacobsen as well as former college stars LaPhonso Ellis, Austin Croshere, Jordan Cornette, Jon Crispin, King McClure and Sarah Kustok. The roster of tournament play-by-play announcers will include Kugler, Ryan Radtke, Scott Graham, John Sadak, Jason Benetti, Noah Eagle, Nate Gatter, Ted Emrich, Spero Dedes, and Danny Reed. Jason Horowitz and Nick Bahe will host the network coverage from Westwood One's Los Angeles studios. Brad Heller will anchor Westwood One’s coverage on satellite, online, and mobile platforms.

Westwood One will present the Spanish-language broadcasts of the Final Four and Championship for the eighth time. The games will be called by Rafael Hernandez Brito; former All-American Greivis Vásquez will return as analyst, and former Puerto Rican National Basketball Team coach Carlos Morales will host the broadcasts.

Westwood One will produce an outstanding lineup of hour-long college basketball programs that air prior to each day’s coverage including “The NCAA Tournament Today,” “The Final Four Show,” and “Championship Monday.”

Westwood One’s complete schedule of 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament broadcasts:

First Four Doubleheaders: Tuesday, March 17, 6:30 pm ET Wednesday, March 18, 6:30 pm ET

First Round Quadrupleheaders: Thursday, March 19, 12 noon ET Friday, March 20, 12 noon ET

Second Round Quadrupleheaders: Saturday, March 21, 12 noon ET Sunday, March 22, 12 noon ET

Regional Semifinal Doubleheaders: Thursday, March 26, 7:00 pm ET Friday, March 27, 7:00 pm ET

Regional Final Doubleheaders: Saturday, March 28, 6:00 pm ET Sunday, March 29, 2:00 pm ET

Men’s Final Four: Saturday, April 4, 4:00 pm ET

Men’s National Championship: Monday, April 6, 7:00 pm ET





A complete schedule of games, announcer bios, exclusive audio content, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One’s broadcast of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship can be found on westwoodonesports.com or the Westwood One Sports app.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive national audio broadcaster of the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; NCAA Football; The Masters; US Soccer; and other marquee sporting events. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports, Instagram at instagram.com/westwoodonesports, and X at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 394 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, US Soccer, AP News, and the Academy of Country Music Awards, across more than 7,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, a leading national audio network; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About the NCAA

The National Collegiate Athletic Association provides a world-class athletics and academic experience that fosters lifelong well-being for more than 520,000 student-athletes annually. The NCAA stages 92 championships across three divisions, and its 1,100 member schools provide nearly $4 billion in athletics scholarships every year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more.

