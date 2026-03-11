Snow, Ice, and Performance: 2026 Changan Global Testing Season Arrives in Europe with Back-to-Back Winter Events

European dealers and journalists experienced the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 AWD at 2026 Changan Global Testing Season this February.

With intelligent AWD and advanced ADAS, the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 AWD offered uncompromising safety and control on winter roads.

Saalfelden, Austria, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following extreme cold tests in Yakeshi, China, the 2026 Changan Global Testing Season made its European debut this February with the Changan Winter Experience in Courmayeur and the Winter Test Drives in Saalfelden. The all-electric CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 AWD was tested on snow and ice—familiar conditions for European drivers—offering dealers and journalists an immersive introduction to Changan's electric mobility vision through dynamic drives.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist and Milano Cortina 2026 Ambassador Deborah Compagnoni joined the event in Courmayeur, testing the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 AWD. Her career—defined by determination, control, and reliability—reflects Changan's core values. "I felt that the principles of trajectory and speed in skiing apply to driving. With this model, you gain confidence on challenging terrain," she said.





Snow-Validated Performance: The CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 AWD

Tested in Europe, the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 AWD demonstrated controllable dynamics, reliable traction, and enhanced safety—highlighting its cutting-edge AWD and ADAS. The system adapts seamlessly: ECO/COMFORT modes prioritize RWD efficiency, while AWD will engage automatically when sensors detect slip, high torque demand, or extreme cold below -25°C. SPORT mode delivers permanent 50:50 torque for sharper response. SNOW mode maintains balanced torque with optimized slip control for confident driving on low-grip surfaces.

The intelligent AWD system delivers up to 320 kW power, 502 Nm torque, and 0–100 km/h acceleration in 5.5 seconds. It also improves hill climbing with a 40% gradient capability, ensures stability by actively balancing power to prevent skidding, and enables safer cornering at higher speeds through optimized grip and vehicle dynamics.

Changan Standard: Proven in the Alps, Bound for the World

Changan Standard is defined by a principle: forged in extremes, built for every day. From Yakeshi to the Alps, the test environments are selected to verify specific performance attributes—safety technologies, chassis response, all-wheel-drive calibration, and ADAS in low-grip scenarios. The objective of 2026 Global Testing Season is not to demonstrate extremes, but to confirm consistency: that the same level of safety, control, and stability demonstrated will be replicated in Mexico, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.