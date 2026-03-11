Europe Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Intelligence Report 2026: Market to Reach $460 Billion by 2030 from $309 Billion in 2025, Driven by Policy Digitization and Evolving Consumer Payment Preferences

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe prepaid card and digital wallet market is poised for significant growth, projected to rise by 10.1% annually to US$340.2 billion by 2026. From 2021 to 2025, the market experienced a robust CAGR of 13.9%, indicating an upward trend expected to continue with a 7.9% CAGR forecasted for 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, this market is expected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 309.1 billion to approximately USD 460.7 billion.

This report offers comprehensive insights into the prepaid card and digital wallet landscape in Europe. It identifies key growth segments, evaluates market dynamics, and provides a detailed data-centric analysis of market opportunities and challenges across various categories, helping stakeholders navigate the evolving financial services terrain.

Factors driving this growth include policy-driven digitisation, enhanced regulatory controls, and evolving payment preferences among consumers and employers. The prepaid sector is increasingly utilized for employee benefits, corporate disbursements, and other controlled-spend use cases. The integration with mobile wallets and account-to-account payment options also influences consumer behavior.

Market dynamics indicate a trend towards platform consolidation, deeper B2B virtual card deployment, and higher safeguarding standards. These changes underscore the need for robust program infrastructure and risk management for issuers and program managers.

Policy-Led Digitisation

France leads Europe's policy-driven shift towards digital prepaid formats, with reforms pushing for complete digitalization of meal vouchers by January 2027. This move is expected to streamline processes for merchants while aligning benefit payments with modern retail and app-based transactions.

The competitive focus is shifting towards acceptance enablement and compliance controls, as stakeholders move toward "digital-only" operations.

UK Regulatory Developments

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has enhanced safeguarding and operational requirements through PS25/12, with phased implementation into 2026. These changes increase the focus on customer fund protection, adding operational costs but providing a competitive edge to firms with mature treasury operations.

Smaller program managers might face increased costs or need to partner more tightly with better-scaled providers due to new compliance demands.

Contingency Planning in Nordic/Baltic Regions

Authorities and market players are strategizing to ensure card payments continue unhindered during disruptions. Sweden's Riksbank aims to enable offline card payments by July 2026 for essential goods, supporting the continuity of essential spend.

The success of prepaid programs in these areas may be contingent on their resilience and acceptance continuity during outages.

EU Push for Account-to-Account Payments

EU policy advances faster, more standardised account-to-account payments, potentially diverting some transactions away from card-based services. Despite this, cards remain beneficial where acceptance reach and chargeback frameworks are valued.

Differentiation is expected to focus on use-case controls and distribution channels rather than generic offerings.

Consolidation Trends

Prepaid distribution platforms are consolidating, with significant implications for pricing power and cross-border expansion. Coda's acquisition of Recharge, a Netherlands-based platform, exemplifies this trend.

Future consolidations may enhance distribution scale and regulated payment infrastructure, potentially squeezing smaller players.

Competitive Landscape

The European market is segmented across multiple use cases and distribution types, with France's digitalisation efforts in meal vouchers highlighting demand in benefits ecosystems.

Regulatory tightening influences competitive dynamics, especially affecting issuers under e-money frameworks, reshaping cost structures and procurement needs.

Key Players and New Entrants

Legacy firms in employee benefits remain crucial, aligning strategies toward digital acceptance and simplicity. Conversely, new entrants often use strategic partnerships to introduce prepaid offerings quickly.

Partnerships like those between TransactPay and Setld Pay signal a shift toward providing bundled payment infrastructure.

Recent Sector Developments

Edenred's strategic alignment with Visa, announced in October 2025, targets accelerated innovation in benefits and B2B payment solutions.

Mergers and acquisitions, such as Coda's acquisition of Recharge, emphasize the strategic value of scalable prepaid distribution platforms.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 2544 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $340.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $460.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Europe

