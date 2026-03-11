[Latest] Global Enterprise Agile Planning Market Size/Share Worth USD 1557.9 Million by 2035 at a 13.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Enterprise Agile Planning Market Size, Trends and Insights By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Industry Vertical (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), IT and Telecom, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others), By Service Type (Agile Consulting, Agile Development, Agile Training and Coaching, Agile Tools and System), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Enterprise Agile Planning Market was valued at approximately USD 552.4 million in 2025, is expected to reach USD 634.1 million in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 1557.9 million by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Overview

According to industry experts, Enterprise Agile Planning is a growing market, according to an industry analyst, which requires increased visibility, coordination, and adaptability in complex portfolios. The rising volatility in business necessitates the need to close the gap between the strategy and implementation, particularly by ensuring that agile methodologies are effectively integrated into project management processes. Agile planning platforms allow companies to set priorities in real time, enhance cross-functional coordination, and adapt more quickly to changes in the market, making them essential to new, large-scale digital transformation projects.





Key Trends & Drivers

Agile Adoption on an Enterprise-Wide level: To enhance business responsiveness, innovativeness, and strategic alignment companies are extending the agile practice to all business units. Enterprise agile planning tools allow the centralized view of the portfolio, insight on resource allocation, and management of dependency across the teams. These features also allow the leadership team to make decisions at scale with less learning and fewer risk factors in complex and multi-project enterprise settings.

Real-Time Planning and Forecasting: This type of planning is becoming more and more demanded by enterprises as a way to respond to changes in priorities and market uncertainty. Agile planning systems allow continuous forecasting, scenario planning and capacity planning as an alternative to the fixed annual planning models. This adaptability enables organizations to be able to redeploy resources quickly, modify time plans and keep strategic goals and operational implementation in tune with each other.

DevOps and Work Management Tools: There is an easy integration with DevOps pipelines, collaboration tools, and work management tools, which are all a great way to boost the enterprise agile planning value. These integrations attach planning and execution to provide sustained feedback and visibility within teams. Such an interconnected ecosystem enables faster delivery cycles, improved coordination, and the adoption of agile frameworks across the entire organization, which consists of complex organizational systems.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 634.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 1557.9 Million Market Size in 2025 USD 552.4 Million CAGR Growth Rate 13.5% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Service Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Enterprise agile planning platforms foster more transparency, strategic alignment and efficiency in the execution of large organizations. They help to support scaled agile structures, enhance the cross-team work, and allow the leadership to monitor the progress in real time. Close congruence towards digital transformation and enterprise agility programs elevate these platforms as indispensable resources of contemporary organizations that are swift and apt.

Weaknesses: It is slow to adopt because of high implementation complexity and the requirement of organizational change management. The agile practices may be hindered by cultural resistance to such practices, especially in traditional enterprises, which often prioritize established processes over innovative approaches. Moreover, the cost of licensing and customizing might be high in large scale deployments and as a result such deployments cannot be adopted by cost sensitive organizations.

Opportunities: There is high growth potential in light of the increased uptake of AI-assisted planning, predictive analytics, and hybrid work models. Potential market expansion into additional IT applications in finance, operations, and product management upscales market opportunity further. Businesses are becoming more interested in solutions that facilitate ongoing planning, and as a result, agile solutions are becoming appealing to various business processes.

Threats: There is a potential of competition with other traditional project management software and vendors that have embedded planning features which can potentially restrain differentiation in the market. Uncertainty in the economy may cut the transformation programs on enterprise IT, particularly as companies may prioritize immediate financial stability over long-term investments in agile methodologies. Also, those companies that do not show a tangible ROI on the investment in agile planning can postpone or restrict adoption in the long term, which may hinder their ability to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Regional View

North America: North America is the most established and developed Enterprise Agile Planning market led by well-developed enterprise IT infrastructures, early use of clouds, and high demand for hybrid and multi-cloud planning solutions. Businesses are becoming more and more dependent on EAP (Enterprise Agile Planning) systems to handle portfolios, organize cross-functional teams, and provide the ability to automate workflows in real time. The use of AI-assisted planning, low-code tools, and predictive analytics in BFSI, healthcare, retail, and IT is high, which enhances leadership in the region. Existence of large-scale vendors of EAP, hyperscale cloud providers, and partners in consulting promotes large-scale deployments and innovation in a manner that is faster.

US: The US dominates the North American EAP market due to a high concentration of large enterprises, quick adoption of cloud-native solutions, and significant investments in agile and digital transformation initiatives. EAP is in place in the BFSI, IT, healthcare, and retail industries to provide a view of their portfolios, predictive resource planning, and interdisciplinary teamwork, which leads to sustained growth in the market.

Canada: Canada has been stable in relation to the adoption of EAPs, which have been driven by SaaS adoption, cloud migration efforts, and initiatives by governments to go digital. Banks, telecommunications, utilities, and government services use EAP to upgrade the old system of planning, optimize resources, and comply with the local data residency regulations.

Europe: Europe is an important EAP market, with high levels of digital maturity, compliance with regulations and standardized agile frameworks. The trend of data governance and cross-border project requirements due to GDPR motivates enterprises to embrace centralized and secure EAP. Portfolio optimization, automation, and real-time decision-making are well adopted in BFSI, manufacturing, retail, and the government.

Germany: Germany is an EAP innovation hub, backed up by its industrial infrastructure and Industry 4.0 programs. EAP is used by manufacturing, automotive and logistics enterprises to synchronize production planning, R&D and supply chain projects. Cooperation among businesses, software developers, and research centers will enhance the use of AI-aided and event-based planning systems.

UK.: The UK market has been expanding on the basis of clouding, fintech innovation, and enterprise digitization plans. EAP systems are very common in real time project planning, Workflow automation, and cross team coordination. Adoption is also augmented by government programs of digital transformation and an active technology startup ecosystem.

France: France has high EAP adoption due to IT modernization and cloud investments and interoperability of resources. BFSI, retail, utilities and government organizations use EAP to manage the portfolio management and to make sure it complies with the regulatory and governance standards. The digital programs funded by the government contribute to the development of the market.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the region of EAP that is growing speedily because of accelerated digitalization, the development of cloud infrastructure, and the modernization of enterprises. BFSI telecom, e-commerce and manufacturing companies use EAP to operate complicated portfolios, legalize automation and assist in predicting plans. Adoption is motivated by scalability, workflow optimization and real time reporting.

China: China is the most active in APAC, and businesses are using EAP to adopt mass digital platforms, digitally automate planning processes, and allow AI to assist analytics. Rapid growth is supported by powerful government-driven initiatives, local cloud providers and the development of highly developed e-commerce ecosystems.

India: India demonstrates exponential growth in EAP due to the adoption of clouds, SaaS and digital enterprise programs. EAP is used in BFSI, telecom, IT services and e-commerce industries to plan in real-time, automate workflow and predict resource distributions. The adoption is additionally enabled by government-initiated programs and a powerful developer ecosystem.

Japan: Japan is a high-tech EAP market that needs high-performance planning solutions. Companies are concerned with automation, data reliability, and system reliability. Intelligent manufacturing, robotization, AI-based systems and modernization of aging IT infrastructure are sources of adoption.

LAMEA: LAMEA is slowly evolving to the use of the EAP solutions, as enterprises and governments are investing in digitalization and cloud infrastructure. Increasing the use of SaaS, the development of e-commerce, and the necessity of resource and portfolio visibility help to promote growth. Global EAP vendors and regional system integrators partnerships lead to market growth.

Brazil: Brazil is the top adopter in Latin America because of the digital banking development, Information technology modernization, and enterprise portfolio management requirements. Companies use EAP in order to combine financial systems, effective resource distribution, and cross-functional work organization. The expansion is facilitated by cloud adoption and digital efforts by the public sector.

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia is focused on adoption due to the programs of digital transformation of Vision 2030 and massive modernization of the large-scale public sector. The EAP platforms make it possible to automate workflows, plan resources, and make decisions using data. The adoption is expedited by investments in cloud infrastructure and alliances with global providers.

South Africa: South Africa is an upcoming EAP market with the help of the development of e-commerce and modernization of telecom and modernization of enterprises. The implementation of EAP enhances modernization of legacy systems, inter-functional teamwork and performance. Prolonged IT upgrades and global best practices keep on enhancing growth potential.





Browse the full "Enterprise Agile Planning Market Size, Trends and Insights By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Industry Vertical (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), IT and Telecom, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others), By Service Type (Agile Consulting, Agile Development, Agile Training and Coaching, Agile Tools and System), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034"

List of the prominent players in the Enterprise Agile Planning Market:

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Microsoft Corporation

Planview Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (Rally Software)

VersionOne (CollabNet / Digital.ai)

Targetprocess (Apptio)

IBM Corporation

ServiceNow Inc.

Smartsheet Inc.

Wrike Inc.

Monday.com Ltd.

Asana Inc.

ClickUp

Zoho Corporation (Zoho Sprints)

GitLab B.V.

LeanKit (Planview)

Axosoft LLC

Trello (Atlassian)

Inflectra Corporation

Micro Focus International plc

Others

The Enterprise Agile Planning Market is segmented as follows:

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

IT and Telecom

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

By Service Type

Agile Consulting

Agile Development

Agile Training and Coaching

Agile Tools and System

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

