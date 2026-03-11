Gift Card Business and Investment Intelligence Report 2026: Market to Reach $865 Billion by 2030 - KPIs on Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gift card market is expected to grow by 7.8% on annual basis to reach US$650.1 billion in 2026. The market has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 8.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 603.3 billion to approximately USD 865 billion.
Distribution will concentrate into fewer, larger rails (major aggregators, large retailers, and app ecosystems), raising barriers for smaller processors. Fraud pressure will accelerate controls (activation friction, monitoring, and recovery workflows) and will shape who can scale compliantly in markets like the U.S. and Australia. Enterprise use-cases will intensify as companies standardise gift cards as trackable incentive instruments, favouring API-centric providers.
Current State of the Market
- Competition is shifting from "who sells cards" to "who controls distribution rails." Global intensity is highest in (1) closed-loop retailer programs, (2) open-loop network-branded prepaid/gift, and (3) B2B digital rewards APIs used for incentives and payouts.
- The U.S. remains the platform battleground as app-based marketplaces integrate gift cards into everyday commerce flows (e.g., delivery and local-commerce apps that integrate third-party gift card catalogues).
- Australia is a risk-and-compliance battleground where scam-driven scrutiny is pushing issuers and retailers to tighten controls and customer messaging, changing how cards are merchandised and activated.
Key Players and New Entrants
- Scale players are consolidating across issuance, distribution, and rewards tech. Blackhawk Network and InComm Payments anchor large multi-merchant distribution networks (retail racks, digital catalogues, and enterprise programs).
- Retailers defend closed-loop ecosystems by expanding omni-channel redemption. Examples include large-format retailers in the U.S. and marketplace ecosystems in Japan and India, where gift cards are designed to keep spend inside the brand's app and services (rather than acting as generic gifting instruments).
- New entrants focus on programmable incentives and niche formats (API-first rewards, crypto-linked gift cards, and vertical-specific gifting), competing on integration speed rather than storefront presence.
Gift cards are being embedded into everyday payment and wallet ecosystems
- Gift cards are moving away from standalone retail instruments toward being embedded inside digital wallets, super-apps, and payment platforms, reducing friction in purchase, storage, and redemption. In the United States, Apple continues to position Apple Gift Cards as a unified instrument usable across App Store, subscriptions, hardware, and services, increasingly surfaced inside Apple Wallet rather than as a separate retail product. In India, PhonePe and Amazon distribute digital gift cards directly within checkout and wallet flows, reducing dependence on physical cards and third-party aggregators.
- High wallet adoption and frequent in-app payments make embedded gift cards easier to distribute than physical or email-only formats. Retailers and platforms prefer gift cards that reinforce ecosystem lock-in rather than one-time gifting.
- Embedded distribution will become the default model in wallet-centric markets. Standalone gift-card storefronts will lose relevance unless tied to payment ecosystems.
Corporate and B2B gifting is shifting from rewards to programmable spend tools
- Gift cards are increasingly used by enterprises for employee benefits, customer retention, and incentive payouts, replacing cash and merchandise rewards. In the United Kingdom, Tesco and Marks & Spencer expanded digital gift card propositions tailored for corporate bulk purchase and controlled distribution. In Germany, enterprise platforms distribute retailer-specific and multi-brand cards aligned with local tax and benefit frameworks.
- Employers and platforms seek traceable, restricted-use instruments rather than cash equivalents. Compliance, auditability, and category-level spend control make gift cards operationally attractive.
- B2B volumes will grow faster than consumer gifting in developed markets. Product design will tilt toward configurable value limits, expiry rules, and merchant restrictions.
Retailers are consolidating gift cards into closed-loop ecosystem strategies
- Large retailers are tightening gift-card usage within their own ecosystems to retain spend and reduce leakage. In the United States, Walmart continues to integrate Walmart gift cards across physical stores, ecommerce, and services such as fuel and memberships. In Japan, Rakuten aligns gift cards closely with its marketplace, fintech, and loyalty stack rather than promoting broad multi-brand cards.
- Margin pressure pushes retailers to prioritise instruments that guarantee internal redemption. First-party data and repeat visitation matter more than cross-merchant flexibility.
- Closed-loop cards will dominate large retail groups. Open-loop and mall-based cards will face pressure to become less relevant.
Regulation and fraud controls are reshaping gift-card design and distribution
- Governments and payment networks are under increasing scrutiny for gift-card fraud, misuse, and consumer protection issues, which are affecting issuance and redemption rules. In Australia, regulators and consumer bodies have pushed retailers to strengthen fraud warnings and redemption safeguards for digital gift cards. In the European Union, expiry transparency and consumer-rights alignment are influencing how retailers structure terms and disclosures.
- Rising digital fraud incidents are linked to social engineering and instant digital delivery. Policymakers increasingly view gift cards as quasi-payment instruments.
- Stronger authentication, delayed activation, and clearer expiry rules will become standard. Smaller issuers without compliance capability will exit or partner with platforms.
A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 21 Reports, Covering 2,450+ Tables and 6,000+ Figures for the Gift Card Market
- Global Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Australia Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Brazil Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Canada Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- China Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Finland Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- France Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Germany Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- India Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Italy Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Netherlands Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Poland Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Saudi Arabia Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Singapore Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- South Africa Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Spain Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Sweden Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- Switzerland Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- United Arab Emirates Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- United Kingdom Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
- United States Gift Card Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|6720
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$650.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$865 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- 7-Eleven
- 99 Speedmart
- A101
- AB Vassilopoulos
- Action
- Addide Stores
- Aeon Big
- AEON Retail
- Aldi
- Al Nahdi
- Al-Dawaa Pharmacies
- Alfamart
- Alfa Midi
- Alkosto
- Albert Heijn
- Alibaba
- Aliexpress *(removed - not present)*
- Amazon
- Amazon India
- Amazon Japan
- Amazon Turkey
- Amazon.ae
- Americanas
- Apotek 1
- Apple
- Apple Store
- Ara
- Argos
- ASDA
- Assai Atacadista
- Auchan
- Auchan Russia
- Auckland Retail
- Biedronka
- Big Bazar *(removed - not present)*
- Big C Extra
- Big C Supercenter
- Big W
- BIM
- Blokker
- Bodega Aurrera
- Bokku! Mart
- Briscoe Group
- Brown Thomas
- Bunnings
- Bunnpris
- Canadian Tire
- CapitaLand Malls
- Carrefour Hypermarket
- Carrefour Kenya
- Carrefour Market
- CarrefourSA
- Carulla Supermarkets
- Casas Bahia
- Casino Group
- Castro
- Central
- Cencosud Brasil
- Chedraui
- Checkers
- Chandarana Foodplus
- Choppies Kenya
- Choithrams
- Coles
- Con Cung
- Conad
- Coolblue
- Coop Discount Format
- Coop Extra
- Coop Obs!
- Coop Supermarkets
- Costco
- Costco Korea
- Courts
- Coppel
- Coto Supermercado
- Crai
- Croma
- Cruz Verde
- CU
- Danube
- Dagli'Brugsen
- Daimaru Matsuzakaya
- Denner
- Despar
- Digikala
- Digitec Galaxus
- Digistyle
- Dis-Chem Pharmacy
- Disco
- Dollarama
- dm
- Dunnes Stores
- E.Leclerc
- Eastmatt Supermarkets
- Eason
- Edeka
- Edgars
- El Corte Ingles
- El Palacio de Hierro
- Elgiganten
- Empik
- Erafone
- Eroski
- Esselunga
- ETKA / EtkaLine
- Eurospin
- Falabella
- FamilyMart
- Farmers Trading Co.
- Fathalla
- FairPrice Group
- Fix Price
- Foodland
- Foodstuffs Group
- Four Square
- FPT Retail
- Galaxias
- Game
- Giant
- Global House
- Gramedia
- Grab
- Gruppo Selex
- Gruppo Vege
- Guardian
- H&M *(removed - not present)*
- Harvey Norman
- Havan
- Hemkop
- Hero
- Hi-Life
- Himart
- Holcim Retail Assets
- Home Depot
- Home Hardware
- HomePro
- Hofer
- HyperPanda
- Hyperstar Iran
- ICA Kvantum
- ICA Supermarket
- Ikea
- IGA
- Indomaret
- Intermarche
- Ito-Yokado
- JB Hi-Fi
- JD.com
- Jollibee
- Jumbo
- Jumia Nigeria
- JYSK
- K-Citymarket
- K-Market
- Kaufland
- Kazyon
- Khetia's Supermarket
- Kiwi
- Kmart
- Konga
- Kotsovolos
- Kroger
- K-Rauta
- K-Supermarket
- K-Tronix
- LC Waikiki
- Lenta Group
- Leroy Merlin
- Lifestyle
- Lidl
- Life Style Sports
- Lider Express
- Lider Hiper
- Loblaw
- Lotus's Malaysia
- LuLu Hypermarket
- Magnit
- Majid Al-Futtaim
- Manor
- Marks & Spencer
- Market Square
- Masoutis
- Maxi ICA Stormarknad
- MediaMarkt
- MercadoLibre
- Mercadona
- Merav - Mazon Kol
- Metro Market
- Migros
- Mi Bodega Aurrera
- Mobile World Investment Corporation
- Morrisons
- MPREIS
- MRP
- Muller
- My Market
- Myntra
- Naivas Supermarket
- Natura Cosmeticos
- Netto
- New World
- NewCore Outlet
- Next Cash & Carry
- Nykaa
- OBI
- OK Mart
- OKala
- Omar Effendi
- Onninen
- OXXO
- Panda
- Paris
- PChome Online
- Pep
- Pick n Pay
- Plus
- President Chain Store Corp.
- Primark
- Prince Ebeano Supermarket
- Prisma
- Publix
- Puregold Price Club
- PX Mart
- Qoo10
- Quickmart
- RadioShack
- Rakuten
- Rami Levy
- REWE
- Refah Chain Stores
- Reliance Retail
- REMA 1000
- Ripley
- Robinsons Supermarket
- RT-Mart
- RTV Euro AGD
- Safeway
- Saigon Co.op
- Sam's Club
- Samsung Retail
- Sainsbury's
- SATRA
- Sephora
- Shahrvand
- Sharaf DG
- Sheng Siong
- Shinsegae Dept. Store
- Shopee
- Shoprite
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- Shufersal Deal
- Simple Mart
- Sklavenitis
- SM Hypermarket
- SM Store
- Snapp Market
- Sodimac
- Spar
- SPAR Ireland
- SPAR Nigeria
- Stokrotka
- Stora Coop
- Suning.com
- Sunway REIT
- SuperBrugsen
- Super U
- SuperValu
- Systembolaget
- Tamimi Markets
- Target
- Tesco Hypermarket
- Tesco Ireland
- The Warehouse
- Tokmanni
- Tops Market
- Transmart Carrefour
- Tiv Taam
- Uchumi Supermarkets
- Uniqlo
- Unimarc
- Van Eerd
- Verkkokauppa
- Victory
- Vincom Retail
- Virgin Megastore
- Vip.com
- Volg
- Waitrose & Partners
- Walmart
- Walmart Supercenter
- Watsons
- Westside *(removed - not present)*
- Willys
- WinCommerce
- Woolworths
- Woolworths Food
- X5 Group
- Yodobashi Camera
- Yonghui Superstores
- Zalando
- Zabka
- Zara
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrbldv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment