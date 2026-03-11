Wreaths Across America and AMVETS Announce National Partnership to Support Veterans and Their Families

Columbia Falls, Maine, and Washington, Penn, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) and AMVETS (American Veterans) today announced the signing of a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize a national partnership focused on honoring service, strengthening communities, and supporting veterans and military families across the country.

The collaboration brings together two mission-driven organizations with a shared commitment to those who have served. Through coordinated outreach, sponsorship initiatives, educational programming, and national event support, WAA and AMVETS will work in a mutually beneficial manner to expand awareness, engagement and impact nationwide.

“AMVETS has long been a powerful advocate for veterans and their families,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, WAA. “We are honored to formalize this partnership and work together to not only remember the fallen, but to support living veterans through meaningful programs that strengthen communities and inspire the next generation.”

Founded in 2007, Wreaths Across America is best known for organizing wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 5,500 locations nationwide each December as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. Beyond December, WAA’s year-round, free programs include educational resources for K–12 students, a Mobile Education Exhibit, partnerships with like-minded organizations, and Wreaths Across America Radio, “A Voice for America’s Veterans.”

Founded in 1944 and congressionally chartered, AMVETS is one of the nation’s most inclusive veterans service organizations, representing more than 250,000 members and advocating on behalf of 20 million veterans nationwide. Membership is open to all who have honorably served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves.

Under the agreement:

AMVETS National will serve as an official WAA Sponsorship Group, encouraging members and supporters to sponsor veterans’ wreaths through a dedicated page supporting placements at Arlington National Cemetery as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. A portion ($5) of each sponsorship will be paid back to AMVETS to support their mission. To support this effort, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/AMVETS .

Wreaths Across America Radio will serve as the official radio station of AMVETS, providing year-round promotional opportunities, interviews, and no-cost live coverage of the AMVETS National Convention.

The organizations will collaborate on educational initiatives, including reciprocal promotion of youth-focused programming and Americanism resources.

AMVETS National Commander and a guest will participate in the annual Escort to Arlington, further symbolizing the unity between the two organizations.

“This partnership represents a natural alignment of our missions,” said the AMVETS National Commander, Paul Shipley. “By working together, we can expand awareness, deepen engagement at the Post level, and continue advocating for the quality of life our veterans and their families have earned.”

The MOU will remain in effect for three years, with opportunities for renewal. Both organizations will share promotional platforms and communication channels to amplify each other’s missions and engage members and volunteers nationwide.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December in communities in all 50 states and beyond. Each $17 sponsorship supports far more than a single wreath. It fuels programs that honor veterans, teach future generations, and give back to communities nationwide.

Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to learn more about how you can get involved in your local community.

About AMVETS

AMVETS (American Veterans) is one of the nation’s most inclusive veterans service organizations, representing the interests of more than 20 million veterans. Founded in 1944 and chartered by Congress, AMVETS has more than 250,000 members nationwide and is open to all who honorably served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves. For nearly 80 years, AMVETS has worked to enhance the quality of life for veterans, their families, and survivors through advocacy, services, and community support. For more information, please visit https://www.amvets.org/.

