Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Camping World Holdings, Inc. (“Camping World” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CWH) securities between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Camping World overstated its ability to “surgically manage [its] inventory” to optimize profit using “data analytics”. The Complaint further alleges that Camping World overstated the retail demand of consumers it was experiencing and/or reasonably expected. Additionally, the Complaint alleges that as a result, Camping World would require “strict, corrective inventory management objectives,” negatively impacting gross profit and margins. Finally, the Complaint alleges Camping World’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate disclosures and/or guidance, including about the health of its balance sheet and/or the ability to manage Selling, General & Administrative expenses.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Camping World should contact the Firm prior to the May 11, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .