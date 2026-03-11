Independent Research Firm Names Watershed a Leader in Carbon Management Software

SAN FRANCISCO, CA & LONDON, UK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watershed, the sustainability AI platform, has been named a Leader by global research and advisory firm Verdantix in the 2026 Verdantix Green Quadrant: Enterprise Carbon Management Software.
Watershed has earned market leading scores across key capabilities, including data acquisition and quality control, carbon calculation methodologies, and net-zero strategy support.
The recognition comes at an inflection point in the enterprise carbon management market. Verdantix found that capabilities across the software landscape are rapidly converging, with AI-enabled tools and product-level emissions management emerging as the primary differentiators separating market leaders from the field.
“As organizations move beyond Scope 1 and 2 reporting toward operationalizing decarbonization across supply chains and products, the demands on carbon management software have fundamentally changed. Granular, auditable Scope 3 data is no longer a nice-to-have, it is a prerequisite for a credible climate strategy,” said Alessandra Leggieri, Senior Analyst at Verdantix. “Watershed's position in the 2026 Green Quadrant reflects its ability to meet that demand head-on, with an AI-powered platform that delivers the depth of product and supply chain emissions measurement that enterprise buyers are increasingly requiring.”
Verdantix highlighted Watershed’s strengths across the full enterprise carbon management lifecycle, assigning Watershed the highest scores among the 21 evaluated vendors for both its carbon emissions calculation engine and its calculation methodologies. Key capabilities recognized:
- Carbon emissions calculation engine powered by 500,000+ annually updated emission factors spanning 148 countries and 400 industries, with third-party-audited methodologies
- Research partnership with ERG and Stanford University’s Doerr School of Sustainability to integrate USEEIO models with CEDA into a unified multi-region input-output model, improving the accuracy of scope 3 estimations
- 150+ automated data-quality guardrails that detect errors, flag gaps, and identify anomalies across scope 1, 2, and 3 data
- AI-powered Product Footprints that map products to materials and processes for activity-based scope 3.1 measurement, without requiring supplier PCFs or lifecycle assessments
- Supply chain tools combining customizable supplier surveys, engagement portals, and an ESG database covering 20 million+ firms, with AI-powered supplier matching to benchmark partners and model trade-offs
"Carbon management is an operational challenge that touches every corner of global enterprises," said Taylor Francis, co-founder of Watershed. "We built Watershed to tame that complexity and turn sustainability into a business driver for our customers. We're proud to be recognized as an industry leader by Verdantix for our work, and we're grateful to the customers who have trusted Watershed's sustainability AI to power theirs."
Verdantix evaluated 21 vendors through live demos, detailed briefings, and a rigorous review of carbon management capabilities and customer outcomes.
Download the full report here.
About Watershed: Watershed is the sustainability AI platform. Companies like Airbnb, Carlyle Group, FedEx, Visa, and Dr. Martens use Watershed to manage climate and ESG data, produce audit-ready metrics for voluntary and regulatory reporting including CSRD, and drive real decarbonization. Watershed is the platform of choice for companies seeking to reduce emissions; meet customer, investor and regulatory requirements; and modernize their sustainability programs. Watershed customers also have exclusive access to a marketplace of pre-vetted, high-quality carbon projects and groundbreaking virtual power purchase agreements.
Contact: Amelia Penniman, amelia@watershed.com