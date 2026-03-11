Independent Research Firm Names Watershed a Leader in Carbon Management Software

SAN FRANCISCO, CA & LONDON, UK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watershed , the sustainability AI platform, has been named a Leader by global research and advisory firm Verdantix in the 2026 Verdantix Green Quadrant: Enterprise Carbon Management Software.



Watershed has earned market leading scores across key capabilities, including data acquisition and quality control, carbon calculation methodologies, and net-zero strategy support.



The recognition comes at an inflection point in the enterprise carbon management market. Verdantix found that capabilities across the software landscape are rapidly converging, with AI-enabled tools and product-level emissions management emerging as the primary differentiators separating market leaders from the field.



“As organizations move beyond Scope 1 and 2 reporting toward operationalizing decarbonization across supply chains and products, the demands on carbon management software have fundamentally changed. Granular, auditable Scope 3 data is no longer a nice-to-have, it is a prerequisite for a credible climate strategy,” said Alessandra Leggieri, Senior Analyst at Verdantix. “Watershed's position in the 2026 Green Quadrant reflects its ability to meet that demand head-on, with an AI-powered platform that delivers the depth of product and supply chain emissions measurement that enterprise buyers are increasingly requiring.”



Verdantix highlighted Watershed’s strengths across the full enterprise carbon management lifecycle, assigning Watershed the highest scores among the 21 evaluated vendors for both its carbon emissions calculation engine and its calculation methodologies. Key capabilities recognized:

Carbon emissions calculation engine powered by 500,000+ annually updated emission factors spanning 148 countries and 400 industries, with third-party-audited methodologies

powered by 500,000+ annually updated emission factors spanning 148 countries and 400 industries, with third-party-audited methodologies Research partnership with ERG and Stanford University’s Doerr School of Sustainability to integrate USEEIO models with CEDA into a unified multi-region input-output model, improving the accuracy of scope 3 estimations

with ERG and Stanford University’s Doerr School of Sustainability to integrate USEEIO models with CEDA into a unified multi-region input-output model, improving the accuracy of scope 3 estimations 150+ automated data-quality guardrails that detect errors, flag gaps, and identify anomalies across scope 1, 2, and 3 data

that detect errors, flag gaps, and identify anomalies across scope 1, 2, and 3 data AI-powered Product Footprints that map products to materials and processes for activity-based scope 3.1 measurement, without requiring supplier PCFs or lifecycle assessments

that map products to materials and processes for activity-based scope 3.1 measurement, without requiring supplier PCFs or lifecycle assessments Supply chain tools combining customizable supplier surveys, engagement portals, and an ESG database covering 20 million+ firms, with AI-powered supplier matching to benchmark partners and model trade-offs