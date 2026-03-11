VetsForever Law Group Launches National Mental Health Campaign as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Updates Disability Rating Criteria

Dallas, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VetsForever Law Group, VA-accredited attorneys dedicated to legally represent veterans through the complexities of the VA claims process, today launched a national mental health awareness campaign aimed at closing the gap between eligibility and access to VA disability benefits. The initiative introduces a new perspective from 100% disabled Navy Veteran and CEO, Trinidad Aguirre, that VA disability benefits are structurally aligned with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. In his white paper, “Empowering Veterans to Heal, Thrive, and Reclaim Their Potential,” Aguirre argues these benefits are more than financial support, they are foundational to healing, dignity, and long-term well-being for veterans transitioning to civilian life.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were an estimated 15.8 million U.S. military veterans in 2023, representing about 6.1 percent of U.S. adults. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an estimated 17 veterans die by suicide each day. At the same time, more than 30 percent of eligible veterans never apply for VA disability benefits, often due to confusion about eligibility, misconceptions about employment, or discouragement following a prior denial.

“The solution is that when VA disability benefits are properly accessed, they are proven to reduce financial distress, homelessness, improve access to resources, and commitment to mental health treatment,” says Aguirre. “According to the VA, 61% of Veterans who died by suicide in 2023 were not receiving VA health care in the last year of their life. Over 30% of veterans never file a VA disability claim despite eligibility. The data is clear. Closing the gap between eligibility and access requires coordinated action from the government, employers, and mission-driven organizations like VetsForever Law Group.”

The campaign comes as the VA updates its mental health disability criteria expected to take effect this year, potentially reshaping how veterans qualify for benefits. Recent revisions aim to simplify evaluations and better reflect the severity of conditions such as PTSD, depression and anxiety. Securing even a 10 percent rating can provide meaningful access to VA health care services, tax-free financial compensation, and higher ratings significantly expand comprehensive medical and mental health coverage.

VetsForever expands its mental health outreach through its YouTube series, “Beyond the Rating,” along with educational blog content, social media programming, and moderating a panel on veteran mental health policy at the upcoming Council of College and Military Educators (CCME) Annual Symposium on April 1 in San Francisco.

The CCME session, “Veteran and Family Mental Health and Wellness: Support Success for your Students and your School,” will be moderated by Aguirre and include panelists Wendy Lasko, a national leader in suicide prevention and Director of Military & Veteran Initiatives at Columbia Lighthouse Project; Tina Atherall, CEO at PsychArmor; Dr. Elisa Borah, Director of the Institute for Military and Veteran Family Wellness at the University of Texas at Austin; and Charles Bischoff, Program Manager at NextOp Veterans.

“I’ve seen firsthand how the right support at the right time can transform a veteran’s future, turning uncertainty into hope,” adds Aguirre. “If we are serious about long-term recovery, the disability evaluation system must be clear, accessible, and responsive to the realities veterans face.”

VetsForever Law Group (VA Accreditation Number: 55664) was founded in 2022 by 100 percent service-disabled veterans, Trinidad Aguirre, Jake Pugh, and Chris Ward. VetsForever Law Group is dedicated to helping veterans successfully navigate the complexity of the VA claims process to get them the benefits and compensation they earned.

