Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi Establishes New Academic Scholarship for Aspiring Medical and Healthcare Professionals to Support Future Clinical Excellence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi Scholarship for Medical Students officially opens its application cycle, offering a dedicated grant to undergraduate students pursuing careers in the healthcare sector. Established by Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi, a seasoned dental professional with a career spanning decades of clinical practice and academic research, this initiative aims to alleviate the financial burdens of higher education for the next generation of medical providers.

The scholarship serves as a bridge for students who demonstrate a profound commitment to medicine, dentistry, and allied health sciences. By focusing on academic motivation and a vision for community impact, the program seeks to identify individuals who are not only high achievers but also possess a genuine desire to improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi understands the rigorous demands of medical and dental education. Having earned a Bachelor of Science in Dental Surgery from Dhaka University and a Master of Science in Oral Biology from the UCLA School of Dentistry, Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi has navigated the complexities of international and domestic medical training. His work as a Student Research Laboratory Associate at UCLA, focusing on oral squamous cell carcinoma, highlights the importance of integrating research with clinical care—a value he hopes to instill in scholarship applicants.

To be eligible for the award, applicants must be undergraduate students currently enrolled in an accredited college or university. Candidates are required to be pursuing or planning to pursue a career in medicine, dentistry, or a related healthcare field. The selection process centers on an original essay of 500 to 1,000 words. Applicants must address what inspired their career choice and describe the meaningful impact they hope to make on patients and communities through their future work.

The professional journey of Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi reflects a history of service and continuous learning. From his early clinical career at Patan Hospital to his roles as a Managing Dentist and private practice owner in various California communities, Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi has maintained a reputation for delivering high-quality patient care. His dedication to professional development—including completing continuing dental education at Harvard University School of Dental Medicine with a focus on evidence-based dentistry in implants, as well as advanced training at the California Implant Institute—serves as the foundation for this scholarship’s mission to promote lifelong learning in the medical and dental professions.

While the scholarship is based in Santa Barbara, it remains accessible to students across the country, reflecting a broad commitment to the future of the healthcare industry. The program emphasizes original thought and a clear vision for the evolving landscape of modern medicine.

Interested students must submit their complete essay applications by the deadline of December 15, 2026. The committee will evaluate submissions based on clarity, motivation, and the applicant's stated goals for the healthcare profession. The winner of the award will be announced on January 15, 2027.

Through this scholarship, Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi continues his legacy of professional contribution by investing in the academic success of future doctors, dentists, and healthcare leaders.

For more information regarding the application process, full eligibility requirements, and the essay submission portal, please visit the official website at https://drranjanrajbanshischolarship.com/.

