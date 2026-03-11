Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired monday.com Ltd (“monday.com” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MNDY) securities between September 17, 2025 and February 6, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth on the back of its continued expansion of its core platform, AI-driven investments, increasing enterprise adoption and multi-product integration. The Complaint further alleges that the Company was seeing new customer growth decelerating, weaker expansion within existing accounts and longer enterprise sales cycles, making the Company’s $1.8 billion 2027 target increasingly unlikely to be met. Additionally, the Complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of monday.com should contact the Firm prior to the May 11, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .