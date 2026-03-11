Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Mapleton, Utah

MAPLETON, Utah, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Utah community, Toll Brothers at Mapleton - Heights Collection, is coming soon to Mapleton, Utah. This highly anticipated community will feature beautiful new construction homes with mountain views in a charming small-town setting. The community is scheduled to open for sale in spring 2026, and the model home will be featured in the 2026 Utah Valley Parade of Homes. A second collection, Toll Brothers at Mapleton – Crest Collection, will open in late summer 2026.





Toll Brothers at Mapleton - Heights Collection will feature elegant single- and two-story home designs with up to 5,200 square feet of expertly crafted living space. These homes will offer 2 to 9 bedrooms, 2.5 to 7.5 bathrooms, and well-equipped kitchens. Select home designs will feature optional walk-out basements and Accessory Dwelling Units, perfect for multigenerational living or earning rental income.

Home shoppers will enjoy the opportunity to create a space that reflects their unique style and needs at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers at Mapleton - Heights Collection, where home shoppers can experience luxurious living surrounded by the natural beauty of Mapleton," said Mark Bailey, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Utah. "This community offers a perfect blend of elegance, functionality, and breathtaking views, and we look forward to showcasing our model home during the Utah Valley Parade of Homes."

Located in the desirable Nebo School District, Toll Brothers at Mapleton - Heights Collection offers proximity to outdoor recreation, Brigham Young University, and the city of Provo just a 20-minute drive away.





Toll Brothers at Mapleton will be located at 786 W. Sugar Maple Drive in Mapleton. Homes will be priced from the upper $700,000s. For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Mapleton - Heights Collection, call (800) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/UT.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ff1d148-8ec2-448a-bb7b-fa932d3f338e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e0add0f-1a9f-46dd-be10-1829250e8363

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d047cb5-e8ef-421f-811a-f8c7f6bf8ba8

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)