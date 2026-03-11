Australia Gift Card Business and Investment Report 2026: A $12.87 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Woolworths, Coles, Aldi, Bunnings, Kmart, IGA, Big W, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Target

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gift Card market in Australia is expected to grow by 10% on annual basis to reach US$8.92 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 10.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 8.10 billion to approximately USD 12.87 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Gift Card industry in Australia, covering growth opportunities and potential constraints across multiple retail sectors. With more than 90+ KPIs, this report delivers a comprehensive view of gift card market dynamics, including market size and outlook, spend patterns, digital adoption, and competitive market share insights.

Over the next 2-4 years, competition is expected to concentrate further around platforms with strong retailer coverage and enterprise capabilities. Smaller providers may struggle to compete without differentiated corporate or technology-led propositions. Retailers will continue to prioritise direct digital relationships, while aggregators remain critical for reach.



Current State of the Market

The Australian gift card market is characterised by moderate-to-high competitive intensity, shaped by a mix of large retailers, specialist digital platforms, and global distribution networks. Gift cards are no longer treated primarily as physical retail products; competition has shifted toward digital issuance, account-linked balances, and corporate distribution.

Supermarkets and mass merchants continue to anchor physical distribution, while digital channels are increasingly controlled by platforms with strong retailer integrations and enterprise relationships. Competitive differentiation is less about face value and more about distribution reach, integration depth, and compliance with Australian consumer and payments regulations.

Key Players and New Entrants

The market is led by a small number of structurally important players. Woolworths Group and Coles Group dominate physical and digital closed-loop gift cards through their supermarket networks and loyalty ecosystems. In the digital, multi-brand segment, Prezzee is a key player, particularly in online and corporate gifting.

Blackhawk Network Australia provides infrastructure and distribution for many major retailers. New entrants tend to focus on niche corporate use cases or API-led integrations rather than broad consumer distribution, reflecting high barriers to scale.

Shift Gift Cards from Physical Retail SKUs to App-Linked Stored Value

Gift cards in Australia are increasingly issued and stored as digital balances linked to customer accounts rather than as plastic cards or one-time e-codes. Large retailers such as Woolworths Group and Coles Group offer digital gift cards through their apps and online accounts, enabling partial redemptions and balance tracking. Platforms like Amazon Australia treat gift cards as persistent account value rather than disposable vouchers.

Australia's retail sector is increasingly account-based, with loyalty programs, digital receipts, and app-centric shopping now standard. Retailers are reducing operational friction from lost cards, balance disputes, and fraud associated with physical SKUs. Digital stored value also aligns with tighter consumer expectations around transparency and traceability.

Digital, account-linked gift cards will become the default format for mass-market retailers. Physical cards will remain relevant mainly in supermarkets and convenience stores, but will decline in strategic importance.

Embed Gift Cards into Everyday Payments and Loyalty Ecosystems

Australian merchants are embedding gift cards directly into payment and loyalty flows rather than treating them as seasonal products. Starbucks Australia continues to position digital gift cards as reloadable app balances alongside loyalty rewards. JB Hi Fi integrates eGift Cards into online checkout and member accounts.

High penetration of mobile payments and retailer apps has normalised stored value alongside loyalty points and promotional credits. Retailers see gift cards as another controllable balance that can be reused, topped up, and reconciled within existing systems.

Gift cards will increasingly function more like prepaid balances than as gifting instruments. Integration with loyalty programs will deepen, while standalone gift-card pages will become less relevant.

Expand Use of Gift Cards as Controlled Corporate Spend Instruments

Australian enterprises are using gift cards for employee rewards, incentives, and customer compensation in place of cash or bank transfers. Providers such as Prezzee and GiftPay enable multi-brand digital gift cards tailored for corporate distribution.

Employers and organisations prefer gift cards for their auditability, clarity of tax treatment, and ease of distribution. Digital delivery reduces administrative overhead and supports controlled spend across defined merchant sets.

Corporate and institutional use will represent a structurally important demand stream. Expect more customised, restricted-use gift cards aligned with HR and procurement workflows.

Consolidate Multi-Brand Gift Cards as a Distribution Layer

Multi-brand gift cards are gaining traction as a way to simplify choice for consumers and corporates. Platforms like Prezzee and Blackhawk Network Australia aggregate multiple Australian retailers into a single digital product.

Consumers value flexibility, while corporates want scalable solutions without managing individual retailer relationships. Retailers accept aggregation in exchange for incremental distribution and reduced marketing complexity.

Aggregators will strengthen their role as intermediaries, particularly in digital and corporate channels. Individual retailers will continue to support closed-loop cards but rely on aggregators for reach.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Australia



Report Scope



Australia Gift Card Companies

Woolworths Supermarkets

Coles

Aldi

Bunnings

Kmart

IGA

Big W

Harvey Norman

JB Hi-Fi

Target

Australia Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis

Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category

Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

Australia Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

Australia Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

Australia Gift Card Market Size and Structure

Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume

Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute

Australia Digital Gift Card Market Analysis

Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size

Australia Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method

Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics

Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type

Australia Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Australia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Australia Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend

Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute

Australia Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Festivals and Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebrations

Self-Use

Other Occasions

Australia Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size

Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises

Australia Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel

Online vs. Offline Distribution

Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution

First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution

Australia Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector

Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector

Australia Competitive and Format-Level Analysis

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate

Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference

Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group

