Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Boston Scientific Corporation Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Boston Scientific securities between July 23, 2025 and February 3, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BSX.

Boston Scientific Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the relevant period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



(1) Boston Scientific’s projected growth rate for fiscal year 2025—particularly within its U.S. electrophysiology (“EP”) segment—was not sustainable; (2) Defendants’ repeated statements expressing confidence in the U.S. EP division’s growth trajectory, competitive positioning, and contribution to overall net income lacked a reasonable basis; (3) the Company was experiencing material adverse trends affecting procedure volumes, increasing competitive pressures, and regulatory and reimbursement headwinds that were negatively impacting the U.S. EP segment; (4) management was aware that the U.S. EP segment was approaching a growth inflection point earlier than the market anticipated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements regarding the sustainability of growth in key product segments and their repeated upward revisions to full‑year guidance were materially false and misleading.

What's Next for Boston Scientific Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BSX. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Boston Scientific you have until May 4, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Boston Scientific Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Boston Scientific Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , or Instagram .

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

Attorney advertising.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.