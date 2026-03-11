Enviri Recognized Among USA’s 25 Most Sustainable Corporations

PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced it has been ranked No. 11 on Corporate Knights’ inaugural USA 25 Most Sustainable Corporations list. The ranking recognizes the 25 highest-scoring publicly traded companies in the United States based on a focused set of sustainability performance indicators.

“Enviri delivers environmental solutions that help customers reduce waste, recover valuable materials, and operate more sustainably,” said Enviri’s Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “This recognition reinforces the strength of our current strategy and the dedication of our team in advancing sustainable solutions. It is a testament to the progress we are making to expand our impact while driving long-term value.”

Enviri ranked No. 11 overall and No. 3 in the Commercial Services & Supplies industry. The Company also placed No. 4 in the Waste Management peer group, and No. 1 among U.S. peers.

To determine the USA 25 ranking, Corporate Knights analyzed 1,472 eligible American companies against global industry peers using the same rating methodology applied to its 2026 Global 100 ranking. Unlike the Global 100, the USA 25 includes the top 25 highest-scoring U.S. companies across all sectors, with no sector-specific quotas.



Enviri integrates sustainability across its operations and growth strategy, delivering solutions that advance circularity, reduce environmental impact, and support safe, responsible performance. In committing to innovation and providing scalable environmental services, the Company aims to create lasting value for customers, communities, and shareholders alike. Enviri’s latest ESG Report is available at enviri.com/sustainability.

