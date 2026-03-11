Opinosis Analytics Unveils AI Readiness Assessment Tool, Strengthening Its Leadership in AI Consulting

West Jordan, UTAH, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence has become a strategic priority across industries, yet many organizations struggle to translate AI ambition into measurable business value. Despite significant investments, initiatives often stall or fail, not due to technological shortcomings, but because foundational readiness is overlooked. To address this challenge, Opinosis Analytics has launched the Opinosis AI Integration Readiness Assessment (OARA) tool, a diagnostic tool designed to evaluate organizational preparedness for AI integration and identify critical gaps that must be resolved before major investments are made.

The explosive growth of generative AI and machine learning platforms has led to the misconception that AI success is primarily a technology issue. However, most AI initiatives fail during problem definition, data preparation, organizational alignment, and change management. These are structural failures, not technical ones.

Opinosis AI Integration Readiness Assessment (OARA) tool evaluates readiness from an organizational perspective, focusing on strategy, data foundations, education, and cross-functional buy-in. It provides an objective AI integration readiness score and highlights gaps that could derail AI initiatives if left unaddressed.

Organizations receive a shareable results link to facilitate informed discussions among executives, technology leaders, and business stakeholders. OARA is a foundational readiness diagnostic, establishing a baseline understanding of readiness to help organizations pursue AI responsibly.

An objective readiness score replaces assumptions with evidence, enabling prioritization and strengthening internal alignment. It shifts conversations from opinion-driven debates to fact-based planning, accelerating consensus on necessary changes.

“Understanding your early readiness and addressing these readiness gaps is non-negotiable, and that’s what OARA enables you to do,” says Dr. Kavita Ganesan, Founder and Chief AI Strategist at Opinosis Analytics.

As AI adoption accelerates, readiness is emerging as the defining factor that separates isolated experimentation from scalable, enterprise-wide impact. With OARA, Opinosis Analytics formalizes a disciplined starting point for organizations aiming for clarity, alignment, and long-term intent in AI integration.

By helping leaders evaluate foundational readiness before major investments, Opinosis Analytics reinforces a broader industry shift towards strategic preparation over technological urgency, determining who captures lasting competitive advantage from AI.

Opinosis Analytics is a U.S.–based artificial intelligence and machine learning consulting firm that helps organizations translate the promise of AI into real business value. Founded in 2018 with deep technical and strategic expertise, the company partners with midsized and large enterprises to develop tailored AI strategies, assess AI readiness, and implement custom solutions such as machine learning models, natural language processing tools, generative AI applications, and data science systems that are aligned with business goals. Their services span from opportunity assessments and actionable roadmaps to leadership training, custom AI development, and production-ready deployment, all designed to improve operational efficiency, support data-driven decision-making, and accelerate AI adoption with measurable results.

