DEADLINE ALERT for TCPC, ORCL, PSFE, and INO: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC)

Class Period: November 6, 2024 – January 23, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s investments were not being timely and/or appropriately valued; (2) the Company’s efforts at portfolio restructuring were not effectively resolving challenged credits or improving the quality of the portfolio; (3) as a result, the Company’s unrealized losses were understated; (4) as a result, the Company’s NAV was overstated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

Class Period: June 12, 2025 – December 16, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Oracle’s AI infrastructure strategy would result in massive increases in CapEx without equivalent, near-term growth in revenue; (2) the Company’s substantially increased spending created serious risks involving Oracle’s debt and credit rating, free cash flow, and ability to fund its projects, among other concerns; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE)

Class Period: March 4, 2025 – November 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 7, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Paysafe’s ecommerce business had significant exposure to a single high risk client; (2) as a result, the Company’s credit loss reserves and/or write-offs were understated; (3) Paysafe had an undisclosed issue with higher risk Merchant Category Codes, making its client services difficult to bank; (4) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth and overall revenue mix; (5) as a result, Paysafe was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO)

Class Period: October 10, 2023 – December 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 7, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) manufacturing for Inovio’s CELLECTRA device was deficient; (2) accordingly, Inovio was unlikely to submit the INO-3107 BLA to the FDA by the second half of 2024; (3) Inovio had insufficient information to justify the INO-3107 BLA’s eligibility for FDA accelerated approval or priority review; (4) accordingly, INO-3107’s overall regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

