Argentina Gift Card Business Report 2026: A $1.91 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Carrefour, Vea, Easy, MercadoLibre, La Anonima, Coto Supermercado, Disco, DIA Online, and Mas Online

The Gift Card market in Argentina is expected to grow by 10.7% on annual basis to reach US$1.30 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 11.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 1.17 billion to approximately USD 1.91 billion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Gift Card industry in Argentina, covering growth opportunities and potential constraints across multiple retail sectors. With more than 90+ KPIs, this report delivers a comprehensive view of gift card market dynamics, including market size and outlook, spend patterns, digital adoption, and competitive market share insights.
Competitive dynamics over the next 2-4 years will increasingly favour platforms with large logged-in user bases and wallet infrastructure. Smaller retailers are expected to rely on partnerships rather than proprietary systems. Gift cards will remain embedded within broader payments and loyalty strategies, limiting space for independent gift card specialists. Competition is likely to intensify around distribution reach and interoperability rather than product differentiation.
Current State of the Market
- The gift card market in Argentina is moderately concentrated, with competition shaped by large digital platforms rather than specialist gift card issuers. Marketplaces and wallets control issuance, distribution, and redemption within closed ecosystems.
- Gift cards are primarily positioned as stored value and controlled-spend instruments rather than discretionary gifting products. This favours players with high-frequency retail use cases and strong account-based user bases.
- Competitive intensity is driven more by ecosystem reach and payment integration than by pricing or promotional activity. Recent Argentine retail and payments commentary highlights platforms retaining value on-platform as a strategic priority.
Key Players and New Entrants
- Mercado Libre is the dominant player, with gift cards tightly integrated into Mercado Pago balances, enabling broad acceptance and repeat usage. Large omnichannel retailers such as Carrefour Argentina and Coto issue gift cards focused on essential categories and corporate distribution.
- Fuel and mobility players, led by YPF, maintain category-specific gift cards linked to predictable spend. New entrants are limited, with activity concentrated among fintechs and payment aggregators enabling distribution rather than issuing standalone gift card brands.
Gift cards are used as short-term value buffers against peso volatility
- Gift cards in Argentina are increasingly purchased to temporarily store value rather than for deferred gifting. Consumers use digital gift cards within platforms such as Mercado Libre to quickly convert cash into goods inside closed ecosystems.
- Ongoing inflation and currency instability have pushed consumers to minimise cash holding periods. Recent Argentine financial reporting highlights prepaid instruments as a practical way to stabilise near-term purchasing power without relying on foreign currencies.
- This behaviour is expected to persist as long as macro volatility remains. Gift cards will continue to function as short-cycle value storage rather than long-term balances, reinforcing demand for fast redemption and digital issuance.
Wallet-linked gift cards replace standalone digital codes
- Gift cards are increasingly integrated into digital wallet balances instead of being redeemed as one-time codes. Mercado Pago treats gift cards as reusable account credit that can be partially redeemed across transactions.
- Argentina's payments ecosystem has become account-centric, driven by QR payments and wallet adoption. Recent payments commentary notes that stored balances simplify refunds, reconciliation, and repeat usage compared with anonymous vouchers.
- Wallet-based gift cards are expected to become the default format for large platforms. Standalone e-gift codes will remain for peer-to-peer gifting but will decline in strategic relevance.
Cash-based payment networks anchor gift card access
- Gift cards continue to be distributed through offline cash networks such as Rapipago and PagoFacil, enabling cash users to access digital retail ecosystems.
- Cash remains structurally important in Argentina despite growing digital adoption. Recent retail and payments publications emphasise the need for hybrid models that bridge cash and digital commerce.
- Cash-to-digital gift card rails are expected to remain stable rather than decline. Their role will stay critical for inclusion, particularly outside major metropolitan areas.
Essential-spend categories normalise gift cards for routine use
- Gift cards are increasingly used for everyday categories such as fuel and groceries. Companies like YPF and Carrefour Argentina position gift cards for controlled household spending and corporate distribution.
- Cost pressures have shifted consumer focus toward essential spending, while employers use gift cards as targeted benefits. Recent Argentine business coverage highlights prepaid instruments as simpler alternatives to cash allowances.
- Adoption in essential categories is expected to remain steady and predictable. This use case will anchor gift cards as functional spending tools rather than discretionary products.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|320
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.1%
|Regions Covered
|Argentina
Report Scope
Argentina Gift Card Companies
- Carrefour Hypermarket
- Vea (Cencosud)
- Easy Cencosud
- MercadoLibre
- La Anonima
- Coto Supermercado
- Carrefour Market
- Disco
- DIA Online
- Mas Online (Changomas)
Argentina Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast
- Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast
- Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis
- Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment
- Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category
- Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
Argentina Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector
Argentina Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector
Argentina Gift Card Market Size and Structure
- Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume
- Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis
- Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment
- Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute
Argentina Digital Gift Card Market Analysis
- Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
- Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion
- Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
- Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
- Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size
Argentina Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method
- Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender
- Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics
- Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type
Argentina Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis
- Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion
- Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute
- Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
Argentina Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis
- Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion
- Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute
- Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
Argentina Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute
- Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend
- Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute
Argentina Gift Card Spend by Occasion
- Festivals and Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebrations
- Self-Use
- Other Occasions
Argentina Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size
- Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises
- Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises
- Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises
Argentina Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel
- Online vs. Offline Distribution
- Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution
- First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution
Argentina Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector
- Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast
- Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector
- Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector
Argentina Competitive and Format-Level Analysis
- Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers
- Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate
- Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference
- Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group
