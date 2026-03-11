Argentina Gift Card Business Report 2026: A $1.91 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Carrefour, Vea, Easy, MercadoLibre, La Anonima, Coto Supermercado, Disco, DIA Online, and Mas Online

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gift Card market in Argentina is expected to grow by 10.7% on annual basis to reach US$1.30 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 11.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 1.17 billion to approximately USD 1.91 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Gift Card industry in Argentina, covering growth opportunities and potential constraints across multiple retail sectors. With more than 90+ KPIs, this report delivers a comprehensive view of gift card market dynamics, including market size and outlook, spend patterns, digital adoption, and competitive market share insights.



Competitive dynamics over the next 2-4 years will increasingly favour platforms with large logged-in user bases and wallet infrastructure. Smaller retailers are expected to rely on partnerships rather than proprietary systems. Gift cards will remain embedded within broader payments and loyalty strategies, limiting space for independent gift card specialists. Competition is likely to intensify around distribution reach and interoperability rather than product differentiation.



Current State of the Market

The gift card market in Argentina is moderately concentrated, with competition shaped by large digital platforms rather than specialist gift card issuers. Marketplaces and wallets control issuance, distribution, and redemption within closed ecosystems.

Gift cards are primarily positioned as stored value and controlled-spend instruments rather than discretionary gifting products. This favours players with high-frequency retail use cases and strong account-based user bases.

Competitive intensity is driven more by ecosystem reach and payment integration than by pricing or promotional activity. Recent Argentine retail and payments commentary highlights platforms retaining value on-platform as a strategic priority.

Key Players and New Entrants

Mercado Libre is the dominant player, with gift cards tightly integrated into Mercado Pago balances, enabling broad acceptance and repeat usage. Large omnichannel retailers such as Carrefour Argentina and Coto issue gift cards focused on essential categories and corporate distribution.

Fuel and mobility players, led by YPF, maintain category-specific gift cards linked to predictable spend. New entrants are limited, with activity concentrated among fintechs and payment aggregators enabling distribution rather than issuing standalone gift card brands.

Gift cards are used as short-term value buffers against peso volatility

Gift cards in Argentina are increasingly purchased to temporarily store value rather than for deferred gifting. Consumers use digital gift cards within platforms such as Mercado Libre to quickly convert cash into goods inside closed ecosystems.

Ongoing inflation and currency instability have pushed consumers to minimise cash holding periods. Recent Argentine financial reporting highlights prepaid instruments as a practical way to stabilise near-term purchasing power without relying on foreign currencies.

This behaviour is expected to persist as long as macro volatility remains. Gift cards will continue to function as short-cycle value storage rather than long-term balances, reinforcing demand for fast redemption and digital issuance.

Wallet-linked gift cards replace standalone digital codes

Gift cards are increasingly integrated into digital wallet balances instead of being redeemed as one-time codes. Mercado Pago treats gift cards as reusable account credit that can be partially redeemed across transactions.

Argentina's payments ecosystem has become account-centric, driven by QR payments and wallet adoption. Recent payments commentary notes that stored balances simplify refunds, reconciliation, and repeat usage compared with anonymous vouchers.

Wallet-based gift cards are expected to become the default format for large platforms. Standalone e-gift codes will remain for peer-to-peer gifting but will decline in strategic relevance.

Cash-based payment networks anchor gift card access

Gift cards continue to be distributed through offline cash networks such as Rapipago and PagoFacil, enabling cash users to access digital retail ecosystems.

Cash remains structurally important in Argentina despite growing digital adoption. Recent retail and payments publications emphasise the need for hybrid models that bridge cash and digital commerce.

Cash-to-digital gift card rails are expected to remain stable rather than decline. Their role will stay critical for inclusion, particularly outside major metropolitan areas.

Essential-spend categories normalise gift cards for routine use

Gift cards are increasingly used for everyday categories such as fuel and groceries. Companies like YPF and Carrefour Argentina position gift cards for controlled household spending and corporate distribution.

Cost pressures have shifted consumer focus toward essential spending, while employers use gift cards as targeted benefits. Recent Argentine business coverage highlights prepaid instruments as simpler alternatives to cash allowances.

Adoption in essential categories is expected to remain steady and predictable. This use case will anchor gift cards as functional spending tools rather than discretionary products.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Argentina



