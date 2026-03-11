PatentVest Announces Strategic Intellectual Property Collaboration with Porosome Therapeutics to Strengthen Platform for Secretory Disorder Therapeutics

Dallas, TX, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest announced the completion of a strategic intellectual property engagement with Porosome Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing a first-in-class therapeutic platform designed to restore cellular secretion mechanisms.

The collaboration focused on evaluating and strengthening Porosome Therapeutics’ intellectual property portfolio to support future partnerships, commercialization efforts, and capital strategy initiatives. PatentVest conducted a comprehensive IP portfolio audit, global patent landscape analyses, competitive benchmarking, and strategic partner assessment.

Porosome Therapeutics is advancing Porosome Reconstitution Platforms (PRPs), a novel approach to restore cells' native secretory machinery. Unlike traditional therapies that suppress or modulate secretion pathways, the technology is designed to reconstruct the supramolecular porosome complex, the universal docking and fusion machinery responsible for cellular secretion.

The strategic analysis confirmed that Porosome Therapeutics occupies a distinct and defensible intellectual property position within the emerging field of secretion restoration technologies, with minimal direct competitive overlap in structural porosome reconstitution.

"The intellectual property landscape in cellular therapeutics is incredibly crowded, but Porosome Therapeutics has successfully carved out a highly defensible white space," said Will Rosellini, CIPO of PatentVest. "Our analysis clearly shows that by focusing on the structural reconstitution of the porosome complex rather than traditional secretion modulation, they have secured a foundational patent portfolio. This distinct IP moat positions them exceptionally well for high-value strategic partnerships and long-term commercial success."

“Working with PatentVest has provided valuable strategic insight into our intellectual property landscape and the broader competitive environment,” said Guillermo Marmol, CEO of Porosome Therapeutics. “Their analysis helped validate the strength of our IP portfolio and clarify how our platform is uniquely positioned within the field of secretion restoration technologies. This work supports our next phase of development as we pursue partnerships and expand our patent portfolio.”

As part of its ongoing innovation strategy, Porosome Therapeutics continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio with new filings covering organoid models, novel peptides, and small-molecule innovations designed to strengthen its proprietary platform further.

About Porosome Therapeutics

Porosome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing therapies based on the restoration of cellular secretion mechanisms through Porosome Reconstitution Platforms (PRPs), with potential applications in diseases associated with dysfunctional secretion.

Work With PatentVest

PatentVest, a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH), is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm designed to help visionary companies become technology leaders. Powered by a proprietary global IP database and a rigorous diligence methodology, PatentVest delivers actionable intelligence that reveals the structural advantages hidden beneath technology markets.

For more information or inquiries, please contact info@patentvest.com.