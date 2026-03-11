China Smart Door and Electric Tailgate Market Research Report 2025-2026: Market Will Be Worth Over RMB100 Billion in 2030, Driven by Automatic Doors, Knock-Knock Door Opening

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Smart Door and Electric Tailgate Market Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Smart Door Research: Driven by Automatic Doors, Knock-Knock Door Opening, etc., the Market Will Be Worth Over RMB100 Billion in 2030.



This report analyzes and researches the installation, market size, competitive landscape, suppliers' strategies, OEMs' strategies, and development trends of various intelligent automotive door products.

The main research scope includes:

Smart doors: installation, market size, and vehicle model cases, including electric suction doors, automatic doors, hidden electric door handles, electric sliding doors, etc.

Electric tailgates: system structure, highlight functions, supply chain, competitive landscape, installation, market size, supply relationships, foot-activated tailgates, AR smart tailgates, etc.

Smart access modes: PEPS, mobile APP-controlled doors, digital keys, gesture recognition, face recognition, voice control, fingerprint recognition, finger vein recognition, touch recognition, password locks, etc.

Innovative door designs and material technologies: innovative designs such as frameless doors and pillarless suicide doors; lightweight door materials and technical solutions; market size, production processes, competitive landscape, and suppliers of door seal strips

Application of smart doors by OEMs: smart door solutions of OEMs such as Tesla, Li Auto, AITO, Yangwang, NIO, Xiaomi, and Hongqi

Smart door suppliers: smart door products and supported vehicle models of suppliers such as Brose, Magna, WINBO-Dongjian, Minth, and Yanfeng

Pace of Car Door Intelligence Quickens, and the Market Will Be Valued at More Than RMB100 Billion in 2030



Based on traditional car doors, smart doors enable functions such as automatic door opening/closing, environmental perception and slope hovering, and integrate multiple functions (e.g., CMS and ambient lighting), as well as the function of interconnection with a cockpit, by adding door control units, actuators, sensors, door checks, electric suction locks, and other components. In 2025, China's smart door market will further grow and is expected to be worth RMB60 billion, a figured projected to surpass RMB100 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.9%.

Automatic Doors Achieve Integration and Linkage with ADS to Improve Obstacle Avoidance Accuracy



Automatic doors are electric doors with automatic opening and closing functions, commonly found in such vehicles as luxury cars and MPVs. They control door opening and closing with buttons. They are a configuration that enhances comfort and safety.



In Avatr 11's case, a user lightly pulls the door handle and the door opens automatically; the user presses the close button after getting in the car and the door closes automatically. If this posture is a bit cumbersome, the user can simply step on the brake and the door will close by itself, achieving a combination of technology and usability.



From January to October 2025, automatic doors were installed in 140,000 passenger cars in China, a year-on-year growth of 29.6%. Currently, this function is mainly equipped on models above RMB300,000, such as AITO M9/M8, Li MEGA, MAEXTRO S800, and Zeekr 001 FR.



At the technical level, automatic doors are shifting from single hardware control to system-level integration. For example, the intelligent electric doors equipped on the AITO M9 adopt four-door independent ECUs and digital variable-frequency brushless motors, reducing the system weight by 15% and noise by 20%. In terms of perception hardware, radars used instead of traditional ultrasonic radars can accurately detect low obstacles 5-10cm high, and cooperate with the response capability of brushless motors to achieve instant stopping when encountering obstacles. In addition, the door system has achieved integration and linkage with intelligent driving systems such as HUAWEI ADS, improving obstacle avoidance accuracy by sharing vehicle perception data.



Technical Route of Hidden Door Handles Shifts to Semi-Hidden and Mechanical Redundancy



From the perspective of current market dynamics and policy orientation, the hidden door handle industry is experiencing a critical transition period from rapid expansion to rational adjustment. On the one hand, policies mandatorily regulate safety bottom lines; on the other hand, the technical route is converging towards "semi-hidden + mechanical redundancy".



At the policy level, stricter global supervision has become an inevitable trend. China has taken the lead in setting a red line for the withdrawal of "fully hidden" designs, reshaping industry safety standards.



Driven by HIMA, NIO, and Yangwang, Knock-Knock Door Opening Function Enters Mass Production



The Knock-Knock technology is developed by Taifang Technology. Users can trigger the opening of the frunk, trunk, or doors by lightly tapping with their fingers, without the need to install additional physical buttons, which not only ensures the aesthetic appearance of the car body design but also greatly improves operational convenience. This technology realizes interaction by utilizing the physical principle that users tapping the car body structure can generate elastic waves.



In terms of application scenarios, the application of this technology has increased the frequency of use in specific scenarios. In the case of ONVO L90, a model equipped with Knock-Knock, the proportion of car owners using the frunk every week is as high as 93%. In the future, Knock-Knock technology will also be gradually extended to components such as charging ports and sunroofs, and is expected to be deeply integrated with intelligent cockpits, becoming a standard function of vehicle intelligence.



