Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Share Repurchase 11.3.2026

 | Source: Lassila & Tikanoja Plc Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11 March 2026 at 6.30 PM (EET) 
      
      
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Share Repurchase 11.3.2026   
      
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange     
      
Trade date          11.3.2026    
Bourse trade        Buy    
Share                 LASTIK    
Amount            12 000Shares   
Average price/ share   7,6953EUR   
Total cost           92 343,60EUR   
      
      
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc now holds a total of 65 712 shares   
including the shares repurchased on 11.3.2026    
      
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation    
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5  
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.   
      
      
On behalf of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc    
      
Nordea Bank Oyj     
      
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki    
      
For further information, please contact:    
Hilppa Rautpalo     
Senior Vice President, Legal, HR and EHSQ    
tel. +358 10 636 2810     
      
Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing
the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include
waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as 
industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure
in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into
valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and
is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.     
      
www.lt.fi/en     


Attachment


Attachments

LASTIK 11.3 trades
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading