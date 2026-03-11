Sogeclair: annual results for 2025 (slideshow)

 | Source: Sogeclair Sogeclair

Sogeclair: annual results for 2025 (slideshow)

Attachment


Tags

annual results 2025 présentation résultats annuels

Attachments

SOGECLAIR - SFAF 2025 RESULTS

Related Links

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • March 11, 2026 12:35 ET | Source: Sogeclair
    Sogeclair: annual results for 2025

    ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2025Consolidated turnover: €160.3M, +2.1% (at constant exchange rate: +3.0%)EBITDA (1) = €18.7M, +13.0%Net Result = €6.8M, +11.8%Dividend = €1.0 per share, +4.2% Blagnac, France,...

    Read More
    Sogeclair: annual results for 2025
  • March 10, 2026 12:35 ET | Source: Sogeclair
    Sogeclair: Voting rights as at 2026/02/28

    SOGECLAIRBusiness corporation with a capital of 3 204 901 EurosHead Office: 7 avenue Albert Durand – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)Tel.: +33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE ...

    Read More
    Sogeclair: Voting rights as at 2026/02/28