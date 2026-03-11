Navy Band Northeast to perform in New Hampshire

NEWPORT, R.I., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navy Band Northeast is visiting New Hampshire for performance stops at local schools and community facilities. All concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the band’s Facebook events page: Navy Band Northeast | Facebook

Audiences can hear the Navy Band:

March 18 at 7 p.m. at the Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main St., Nashua, New Hampshire

March 21 at 2 p.m. at Hanover High School, 41 Lebanon St., Hanover, New Hampshire. This concert will honor Vietnam Veterans in recognition of Vietnam Veterans Day observed each year in March.

March 22 at 2 p.m. at the Claremont Opera House, 58 Opera House Square, Claremont, New Hampshire

Under the direction of Lt. Antonio Garcia, Navy Band Northeast is one of 11 official U.S. Navy bands worldwide. Under the operational command of President, U.S. Naval War College, Navy Band Northeast inspires patriotism, elevates esprit de corps, enhances Navy awareness and public relations, supports recruiting and retention efforts, preserves the nation’s musical heritage, and projects a positive image of the Navy.

Quick Facts

Navy Band Northeast is based at Naval Station Newport in Newport, Rhode Island

Navy Band Northeast has several performing ensembles: Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, brass band, brass quintet, woodwind quintet, jazz combo and popular music group.

The Navy has 11 bands with similar missions, from direct support for the President of the United States, to honoring veterans, public outreach, strengthening international partnerships, supporting military ceremonies and recruiting.

Navy bands tour throughout the United States and all over the world. Sailors in Navy bands are full-time professional musicians.

Almost all Navy musicians have undergraduate degrees in music, and many have graduate degrees.

Links

Navy Band Northeast

Facebook



Interviews



Contact the Navy Band Southeast public affairs office to arrange interviews.

Television performances are also available, depending on operational commitments.

Contact

Musician 2nd Class Caleb Dinger - Public Affairs

caleb.m.dinger2.mil@us.navy.mil

Attachment