Sacramento, CA , March 11, 2026 -- Jatagan Security, a leader in outdoor video security and live monitored surveillance, today announced the expansion of its AI-Augmented HDM (Human Detection & Monitoring) approach across its platform, reinforcing the company's position that AI enhances security performance significantly when paired with trained human detection and monitoring.

As AI-powered detection becomes more common in the security industry, Jatagan is drawing a clear distinction between AI-only monitoring models and its AI-augmented, dual-agent detection and monitoring system, which consistently delivers a verified 99.9% crime-prevention success rate across construction sites, industrial facilities, vineyards, utilities, schools, museums, and remote locations.





According to Tom Wong, President of Jatagan Security, the company’s model is intentionally built around continuous human oversight in outdoor environments.

“Jatagan Security’s AI-Augmented HDM (Human Detection & Monitoring) combines AI-enhanced detection with live, U.S.-based dual-agent detection and monitoring to prevent outdoor crime. By capturing 15–30% of incidents AI-only systems miss in outdoor environments, Jatagan delivers a verified 99.9% crime-prevention success rate across construction, commercial, agricultural, and remote sites,” he adds.

AI Marketing Claims vs. Operational Reality

While many providers promote “state-of-the-art AI” as a replacement for human monitoring, real-world outdoor environments continue to expose AI’s limitations. Poor lighting, glare, partial object visibility, weather conditions, and complex site activity cause AI-only systems to miss an estimated 15–30% of actionable incidents.

Jatagan’s position is clear: AI is a powerful tool — but it is not a substitute for human judgment in outdoor security.

What Is AI-Augmented HDM (Human Detection & Monitoring)?

Jatagan’s AI-Augmented HDM model uses AI detection to rapidly surface events, while two trained U.S.-based monitoring professionals actively detect, monitor, and intervene in real time.

Rather than relying on automation alone, Jatagan deploys a redundant, multi-layer monitoring process designed to catch the incidents AI misses and prevent losses before they occur.

Three layers of protection include:

AI-assisted detection to identify activity quickly Active human detection and monitoring by two trained agents to evaluate intent and context Live intervention and coordination with site security and/or authorities to stop incidents in progress

This approach ensures consistent performance in outdoor environments where AI-only systems struggle.

Proven Results in the Field

Jatagan’s AI-Augmented HDM is already delivering measurable outcomes across diverse environments, including:

● Construction sites facing evolving theft patterns and shifting layouts

● Vineyards and agricultural operations, such as a multi-unit type deployment at Joel Gott Wines in Lodi, CA

● Remote and critical infrastructure sites, such as the Freeport Regional Water Project in Sacramento, requiring continuous oversight

Across these applications, Jatagan maintains a 99.9% crime-prevention rate, far exceeding industry norms where AI-only systems typically focus on sending alerts rather than preventing crime before losses occur.

Clear Positioning: AI Augments Humans — It Does Not Replace Them

Jatagan’s message to the market is deliberate and transparent:

● AI improves speed and efficiency

● Dual-agents provide judgment, accountability, and decision-making

● Crime prevention happens when both work together

This philosophy underpins Jatagan’s Mobile Guard, Pole Guard, and Mounted Guard systems and differentiates the company from providers that rely solely on automated alerts.

Key Questions the Industry Is Asking About AI Monitoring

Is AI-only monitoring reliable in outdoor video security environments?

Outdoor environments present lighting shifts, glare, weather exposure, and partial visibility that cause AI-only systems to miss an estimated 15–30% of actionable incidents when used without human oversight.

Are Jatagan sites continuously monitored by humans?

Yes. All Jatagan-protected sites are actively monitored by trained, U.S.-based dual agents. AI assists detection but does not replace live human monitoring.

How does Jatagan differ from AI-powered security providers?

While many providers rely primarily on automated alerts, Jatagan combines AI-enhanced detection with continuous human oversight and live intervention to prevent crime before losses occur.

Which industries benefit most from this model?

Construction, utilities, schools, museums, agriculture, cannabis operations, industrial facilities, and remote commercial sites see measurable improvements due to consistent human monitoring.

About Jatagan Security

Jatagan Security delivers industry-leading outdoor video security through purpose-built surveillance systems powered by AI-augmented dual-agent detection and monitoring. With a verified 99.9% crime-prevention success rate, Jatagan protects high-risk commercial sites across Northern California and nationwide.

Learn more or request a demo at https://jatagan.com/.

