Ultimus Supports the Launch of Sardis Group’s Structured Credit Investing Platform

CINCINNATI, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading provider of technology powered post-trade administration and transfer agent services for registered alternative funds, and comprehensive middle office solutions, is pleased to announce the successful launch of Sardis Group’s inaugural interval fund and separate account business.

Sardis, established in 2024 by industry veterans with deep experience in structured credit, engaged Ultimus to initiate an operational framework in preparation for the fund's debut. The firm leveraged Ultimus’ Gateway™ platform, a fully integrated operating solution that streamlines the process of bringing registered alternative funds to market. For asset managers sponsoring retail alternative funds, Gateway provides comprehensive governance support and operations infrastructure, enabling Sardis to bring its fund to market efficiently.

"Starting a new firm alongside launching a fund requires careful planning and strong partners," said Sam Dunlap, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Sardis Group. "Ultimus provided the critical insights, launch support, and ongoing infrastructure needed to launch our fund successfully, enabling us to focus on asset growth from day one."

To support fast interest in Sardis’ capabilities in the institutional and private wealth channels, Sardis also tapped Ultimus’ middle office to support a series of separately managed accounts, highlighting Ultimus’ ability to deliver enterprise-wide solutions tailored to firms offering complex strategies across all channels.

"The relationship with Ultimus has been pivotal for the launch of our fund," stated Colin McBurnette, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Sardis Group. "Their team’s proficient product structuring and the seamless integration of their services and data provided us with the confidence and operational stability we needed to launch successfully."

"We are observing significant growth in asset managers entering the retail alternatives market, and Ultimus is positioned to guide them through this process," commented John Lehner, President of Ultimus Public Fund Solutions. "Partnering with Sardis Group is another example that we are fully prepared to shepherd asset managers through the entire lifecycle of launching and administering their products while also equipping them with a flexible middle office solution."

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, supporting asset managers and investment funds of all types and sizes. With cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering tailored solutions and superior service. Headquarters are located in Cincinnati, Ohio, with operational offices in key cities nationwide. Ultimus employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $750 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About Sardis Group

Sardis Group is a fixed income credit manager with a focus on structured products and loans. Sardis Group manages the Sardis Credit Opportunities Fund, SGSIX, a continuously offered, closed-end interval fund registered under the 1940 Act. SGSIX aims to generate attractive total returns across credit cycles, emphasizing current income and long-term capital appreciation. SGSIX invests in credit, focusing on a portfolio encompassing the asset-backed, residential and commercial real estate subsectors in both securities and loans. Additionally, Sardis provides separately managed account and sub-advised fund solutions for institutional clients including asset managers, investment companies, insurance companies, and banks. With the focus of a boutique platform and sophistication of a large asset manager, Sardis seeks to apply institutional discipline, transparency, and selectivity in credit allocations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Sardis manages approximately $660 million in assets as of 2/25/26. For more information, visit www.sardisgroup.com.

This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to purchase any security. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Sardis Credit Opportunities Fund (“Fund”) carefully before investing. This and other information are contained in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by contacting your financial professional, calling 404-282-5552, or visiting www.sardisfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. The Sardis Credit Opportunities Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Sardis Group, LLC and Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC are not affiliated.

Important Risk Information

Interval funds are generally suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity through quarterly offers to repurchase a limited amount of the Fund’s shares (at least 5% of shares outstanding); however, there is no guarantee that an investor will be able to sell all the shares that the investor desires to sell in the repurchase offer.

The Fund will ordinarily declare and pay distributions from its net investment income, if any, once a quarter, and net realized capital gains annually; however, the amount of distributions that the Fund may pay, if any, is uncertain.

The Fund may pay distributions in significant part from sources that may not be available in the future and that are unrelated to the Fund’s performance, such as borrowings. Such distributions may constitute a return of capital and reduce a shareholder’s adjusted tax basis in Fund shares, thereby increasing the shareholder’s potential taxable gain or reducing the potential taxable loss on the sale of Fund shares. To the extent such as distributions are a return of capital, the distributions should not be considered the dividend yield or total return of an investment in Fund shares.

The Fund does not intend to list Fund shares on any securities exchange, and the Fund does not expect a secondary market for Fund shares to develop. You should not expect to be able to sell your shares regardless of how the Fund performs. You should consider that you may not have access to the month you invest in Fund shares for an extended period. If a shareholder is able to sell its Common Shares, the shareholder may receive less than its purchase price and the then current NAV per Common Share. An investment in the Fund is speculative with a substantial risk of loss, and neither the Fund nor the Adviser guarantee any level of return or risk on investments.

There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be achieved.

The Fund is a closed-end investment company with limited history of operations.

