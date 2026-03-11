Professionals’ Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. announces changes to the management of FDP Global Equity Portfolio

MONTREAL, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professionals’ Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. (“FDP”), the investment fund manager and portfolio adviser of FDP Global Equity Portfolio (the “Fund”), announces the withdrawal of MFS Investment Management Canada Limited as portfolio sub-adviser of the Fund’s assets, and the appointment of Janus Hendersen Investors US LLC ("Janus") and Fisher Asset Management, LLC ("Fisher") as portfolio sub-advisers for part of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund’s assets are managed in part by Janus and Fisher, as portfolio sub-advisers, whereas FDP ensures internally the management of the remainder of the Fund’s assets, as portfolio adviser of the Fund.

About Professionals’ Financial

Professionals’ Financial offers private management products and services, financial planning solutions, as well as a complete range of mutual funds. Established in 1978 by and for professionals, Professionals’ Financial is committed to keeping its management fees among the lowest in the Canadian market. It is affiliated with the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec, the Association des chirurgiens-dentistes du Québec, the Corporation de service de la Chambre des notaires, the Association des architectes en pratique privée du Québec and the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires. Thanks to this affiliation, Professionals’ Financial is uniquely positioned in terms of impartiality, representation of its clients' interests and market performance.

