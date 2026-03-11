Dr. Pompa Test Kit Introduced as a New Tool for Root-Cause Health Insight

Draper, UT , March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Pompa, a recognized voice in functional wellness, detoxification, and neurotoxic illness education, is expanding his health education and testing resources with the Dr. Pompa Test Kit. The kit is a science-backed option for people who want to better understand what may be getting in the way of their body healing the way it should. It reflects Dr. Pompa’s decades of work and his core belief that you have to find the root cause before you can truly get well.



What This Style of Test Actually Does

The Dr. Pompa Test Kit measures cellular inflammation by detecting malondialdehyde, or MDA, in urine. Here is how it works: when the body is exposed to toxins, free radicals attack the cell membranes in a process called lipid peroxidation. As those membranes break down, MDA is released and eventually excreted through the kidneys into the urine. This style of test kit picks up on that MDA through a color-change reaction. The darker the color, the more cell membrane damage is occurring.

This is not a complicated concept. It is a direct read on what is happening at the cellular level. Peer-reviewed research published in PMC confirms that MDA is the most widely measured biomarker of oxidative stress, specifically lipid peroxidation, and is found in both blood and urine (PMC10604150). A separate systematic review published in PubMed established that urinary MDA reliably reflects excessive oxidative stress and is a valid biomarker of oxidative lipid damage at the population level.

Why Elevated MDA Matters

MDA is not just a marker of stress on the cells. Research shows it is also cytotoxic on its own. Studies published in peer-reviewed journals have identified MDA as a co-carcinogenic compound and tumor promoter. It binds to DNA, forms mutagenic adducts, alters membrane proteins, and has been directly linked to cancer initiation and progression. These are the types of damaged, cytotoxic cells that researchers associate with chronic disease (PMC8929159; PMC6843197; PMC7924123). Measuring MDA gives a real look at the extent of that cellular damage.

How Toxins Drive the Damage

Mycotoxins, neurotoxins, and biotoxins are some of the biggest triggers of the oxidative stress cascade that results in elevated MDA. When those toxins enter the body, they set off a chain reaction at the cell membrane level. Measuring MDA captures the end result of that damage, which is part of what makes this style of testing so clinically useful.

A peer-reviewed review in PMC titled "Mechanisms of Mycotoxin-Induced Neurotoxicity through Oxidative Stress-Associated Pathways" found that mycotoxins including T-2 toxin, fumonisin B1, and ochratoxin A cause neuronal cell death and inflammation through oxidative stress, with MDA formation directly tied to that process (PMC3179161). Additional research confirms that mycotoxin exposure raises MDA levels and reduces antioxidant defenses, with cell viability declining in proportion to increases in MDA (PMC3610673). Research on biotoxin illness from water-damaged buildings and mold also points to oxidative stress as a core mechanism of injury, with treatment approaches focused on reducing ongoing oxidative damage (PMC3654247)

Where Other Tests Come Up Short

One of the more important things to understand about MDA-based cellular inflammation testing is what it can catch that conventional methods miss. Hair mineral analysis and standard blood tests both have real, well-documented limitations when it comes to identifying neurotoxic and chronic exposures.

On the hair analysis side, peer-reviewed research published in PMC shows that this method has significant accuracy problems, including non-standardized reference ranges. In one inter-laboratory comparison, different labs gave different interpretations of the same sample and recommended different supplements for the same patient (PMC3582931). A separate PMC study titled "The Pitfalls of Hair Analysis for Toxicants in Clinical Practice" concluded that hair analysis is not a validated biological marker of internal dose for many toxic elements (PMC1240808). A review in Environmental Health Perspectives came to a similar conclusion, finding major limitations in using hair element concentrations as biomarkers for toxic trace element exposure (PMC5743543).

Blood testing has its own blind spots. According to NCBI’s StatPearls heavy metals reference, blood is actually the least useful specimen for identifying arsenic exposure because concentrations disappear quickly and are only detectable in a very short window after exposure (NCBI NBK557806). A PMC review on neurotoxic metal exposure reinforces this, noting that blood reflects current exposure rather than total body burden, and that metals can have lasting effects that are no longer visible in a blood draw (PMC9233117). Measuring cellular damage through MDA addresses that gap by showing what is actually happening inside the cells.

The Research Behind the Approach

The science supporting the Dr. Pompa Test Kit goes deeper than just the MDA mechanism. A comprehensive review published in PMC titled "Characterization of the Toxicological Impact of Heavy Metals on Human Health" makes clear that increased environmental pollution has created a real and growing need for timely cellular detection of toxic exposures (PMC9785207). Functional nutrition evaluation research published in PMC also found that comprehensive assessments are "uniquely suited to identifying patterns presaging functional deficits and health decline" (PMC10145881). Both of these fit squarely within how Dr. Pompa approaches testing.

About Dr. Pompa

Dr. Pompa completed his undergraduate education at the University of Pittsburgh. Over the years, his work in functional wellness, detoxification, and neurotoxic illness education has taken him to professional seminars across the country, where he has lectured to hundreds of practitioners on detoxification principles tied to neurotoxic illness, chronic fatigue syndrome, and related conditions. Those teachings are the clinical foundation behind tools like the cellular inflammation test kit.

The test kit is part of a broader set of detox health solutions that address toxin exposure, nutritional imbalance, and other stressors that can disrupt neurological and metabolic function. Rather than chasing a single symptom, Dr. Pompa’s approach looks at the full picture, including biochemical and lifestyle factors.

At the center of that work is the Pompa Program, an educational and clinical framework he has shared with health professionals and patients for years. The program is built on the idea that when real obstacles like toxicity and poor nutrition are removed, the body is designed to recover. The Dr. Pompa Test Kit gives people a concrete starting point for that process.

Dr. Pompa has also spoken at gatherings hosted by spiritual leaders and community educators. In 2004, he shared his perspectives on health, healing, and the limitations of conventional Western medicine with audiences looking for science-grounded alternatives.

His platform covers functional wellness education, nutrition guidance, neurotoxic illness education, detoxification coaching, and nutrition coaching. Clients and practitioners across the country work with his resources remotely, while his Draper, Utah location serves as the home base for program development and professional collaboration.

People interested in learning how the Dr. Pompa Test Kit fits into a broader detoxification and wellness approach can explore his educational resources and clinical philosophy at https://drpompa.com/.

