F45 Training Extends Global Gym Partner with HYROX, Anchored by Title Partnership at HYROX Washington DC Americas Regional Championships

New York, NY, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F45 Training (FIT House of Brands), one of the world’s largest functional fitness networks, and HYROX, the world series of fitness racing, today announces the extension of a landmark global partnership that sees F45 Training as an Official Global Gym Partner of HYROX. The collaboration will span 12 premium HYROX events across four continents in 2026, headlined by F45’s Title Partnership at HYROX Washington DC – Americas Regional Championships.

Rooted in a shared commitment to functional fitness, community-driven training, and athletic performance, the partnership is designed to create a scalable, win–win structure for both brands: HYROX expands its affiliate footprint and grows participation among gym-going athletes, while F45 Training strengthens its brand and member proposition through access to premium HYROX event activations, HYROX training programs in F45 studios, F45 HYROX Run Club, and more.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome F45 Training as our Affiliate Gym Partner,” said Douglas Gremmen, Chief Growth Officer at HYROX. “F45 and HYROX share the same DNA – community, performance, and the belief that fitness can transform lives. Together, we’re creating a pathway for millions of F45 Training members to experience the energy and challenge of HYROX competition at the world’s most iconic event venues. This is exactly the kind of partnership that elevates the sport.”

“At F45 Training, we’ve always believed that the best workouts happen when community and competition come together,” said Tom Dowd, Chief Executive Officer of FIT House of Brands. “HYROX represents the ultimate test of everything our members train for every day – functional strength, cardiovascular endurance, and the mental toughness to push through. Partnering with HYROX on a global scale, and anchoring that commitment as Title Partner at the Americas Regional Championships in Washington DC, is a powerful statement about where F45 is headed. We can’t wait to see our community take on the challenge.”

F45 Training as Title Partner: HYROX Washington DC – Americas Regional Championships

As Title Partner of HYROX Washington DC – Americas Regional Championships, F45 Training held the premier brand position at one of the most prestigious events on the 2026 HYROX calendar, delivering a full suite of activations that put the F45 community at the center of race weekend.

Kicking off the race weekend, F45 Training powered the HYROX Americas Shakeout Run – a community-first activation that brought athletes, F45 Training members, and fitness enthusiasts together on the streets of Washington D.C. together. The event took place on Friday, March 6 with participants completing a 5K loop at East Potomac Park, setting the tone for a weekend of competition, connection, and community.

On-site throughout race weekend, F45 Training operated the F45 Lounge – a dedicated space for competitors and supporters to recover, recharge, and connect as part of the wider HYROX community. The lounge featured:

Recovery by F45 beanbag lounge for post-race relaxation

Temporary Tattoo Bar, for athletes to show their F45 pride

Race Day Selfie Setup to capture the moment with teammates and crew

Live social content and coverage, with F45 going live across its social channels throughout the weekend from the lounge

Special guest appearances from F45 Athletes Nic Wilson and Mariam Allam

The F45 Lounge served as the community hub of HYROX Washington DC – a place where the shared values of fitness, teamwork, and belonging come to life.

A Truly Global Partnership: F45 Training Premium Presence at 12 HYROX Events in 2026

Beyond Washington DC, F45 will hold premium partnership positions at HYROX events spanning four continents, bringing the collaboration to athletes and fitness communities around the world:

Auckland – January

Washington DC – March

London – April

Miami – April

Singapore – April

Berlin – May

New York – May

Sydney – July

Chiba – August

Cape Town – August

Dallas – November

Seoul – November

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

Both brands have built global communities through a commitment to functional fitness training that is accessible, results-driven, and socially motivating. F45’s team-based, high-intensity workout model and HYROX’s race format – built around 8 x 1km runs combined with 8 functional workout stations – appeal to the same audience: everyday athletes who train with purpose and compete with heart.

The partnership will include co-branded training content, member activation programs at F45 studios, and on-site programming at HYROX events designed to introduce new athletes to both brands.

About HYROX

HYROX is a global ecosystem of events, training, and coaching designed to inspire and impact 100 million lives. Built around a unique race format of 8 x 1 km runs and 8 workout stations, HYROX has established the gold standard in fitness racing and is driving toward Olympic recognition. Named a TIME100 Most Influential Company in 2024, HYROX now hosts 105 events in more than 30 countries worldwide, reaching more than 1.5 million participants globally this 2025/26 season. By connecting the world’s gym communities through the transformative power of training and competition, HYROX is the cultural heartbeat of fitness.

About FIT

FIT (Functional Inspired Training) House of Brands is a global fitness franchise company with a network of over 1,500 studios across over 55 countries. FIT provides franchisees with proven business models, operational support, and structured training programs across its house of brands:

F45 Training: A global leader in functional fitness, offering 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming to build strength, improve endurance, and enhance longevity.

FS8: FS8 fuses Pilates, Tone, and Yoga into a seamless, low-impact workout. Built on eight science-backed elements, FS8 is designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. The experience is dynamic yet restorative, offering a fresh take on fitness in an inclusive, community-driven environment.

VAURA Pilates: A sensory-driven reformer Pilates experience that blends precision and athletic training in an immersive environment. With neon lights, mirrored ceilings, and upbeat music, VAURA energizes both body and mind, creating a workout that feels as powerful as it is effective.

Recovery: A suite of solutions, including cold plunge, infrared sauna, and percussion therapy, designed to optimize recovery and performance.

FIT is committed to building a sustainable and scalable global franchise network that empowers people to move better, feel stronger, and live longer. For more information, visit www.functionalinspiredtraining.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@FunctionalInspiredTraining) and YouTube (@FunctionalInspiredTraining).

Media Contacts:

For HYROX: hyrox@fittestpr.com

For F45 Training | Fit House: Meghan Chisholm | mchisholm@fithousehq.com

Attachment