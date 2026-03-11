Goldco Introduces Limited-Time Gold IRA Promotion for Cash Purchases

Wilmington, DE , March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Investment Authority today announced that Goldco has launched a limited-time promotional offer designed for retirement savers seeking to diversify long-term portfolios with physical precious metals. The announcement highlights an anniversary-based promotion designed to outline available bonus tiers and storage-related benefits for eligible new customers. As inflation pressures and periodic market pullbacks continue to test traditional portfolios, some investors are reassessing how much exposure they maintain to equities and paper-based assets. Interest in tangible holdings such as gold and silver has increased as part of broader diversification conversations.



Goldco is honoring America’s 250th Anniversary with a Limited Time Offer that introduces bonus incentives for individuals making qualified precious metals purchases. The promotion centers on cash acquisitions and rewards buyers with additional metals based on total order value. By pairing bonus metal allocations with storage-related benefits, the offer presents a more defined value structure for first-time precious metals buyers seeking to diversify their holdings.

Under the anniversary promotion, new customers may qualify for up to 10% in free gold or silver, depending on purchase tier. Qualified orders between $15,000 and $99,999 receive 5% back in free bonus metals, along with reimbursement for secure storage fees. Higher qualifying amounts unlock increased bonus percentages and may include a complimentary home safe, offering added flexibility for those choosing personal storage solutions where applicable. The tiered incentive model allows buyers to clearly understand how benefits scale relative to total purchase.

Goldco works with individuals who wish to hold IRS-approved precious metals within self-directed retirement accounts, including Gold IRAs. These structures allow individuals to transfer or roll over funds from eligible retirement accounts into a tax-advantaged vehicle backed by physical gold or silver. For investors concerned about long-term purchasing power or portfolio concentration risk, precious metals IRAs represent one approach to broadening retirement asset allocation while remaining within regulatory guidelines.

The anniversary offer builds on that framework by providing an option for those who do not hold retirement accounts or prefer to purchase gold and silver with cash savings. Bonus metals tied directly to purchase levels provide an immediate, measurable benefit rather than a deferred or abstract incentive. In addition, storage reimbursements and safe options at qualifying tiers address practical considerations associated with physical asset ownership.

The promotion applies only to qualified cash purchases made by new customers and remains subject to the specific terms and conditions outlined in Goldco’s official materials. Bonus percentages vary depending on total order size, and the anniversary offer cannot be combined with other promotions.

By introducing this limited-time offer, Goldco supports retirement savers exploring physical gold and silver ownership. America's 250th Anniversary promotion reflects the company’s broader role in helping individuals evaluate gold and silver as part of a diversified long-term financial strategy.

As with any retirement-related decision, prospective buyers are encouraged to review eligibility requirements carefully, understand the full details of the offer, and determine how precious metals may fit within their personal planning goals before moving forward.

To review full eligibility details and bonus tiers, visit Goldco’s official promotional page at:

https://www.protectingmysavings-display.com/250-anniversary-promo-020326/.

About Gold Investment Authority

Gold Investment Authority provides informational resources and retirement investment insights for individuals exploring alternative strategies, including gold IRA and precious metals options. The organization offers educational guidance to help investors evaluate diversification approaches aligned with long-term financial planning objectives.

Media Contact

Address: 1201 N Market St, Suite 222, Wilmington, DE 19801

Phone: (713) 401-2224

Website: www.goldinvestmentauthority.com

Disclaimer:

This is not an endorsement or recommendation. All investments carry significant risk and all investment decisions of an individual remain the specific responsibility of that individual. There is no guarantee that it will result in profits or that it will not result in a full loss or losses All investors are advised to fully understand all risks associated with any kind of investing they choose to do.

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

