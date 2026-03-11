National Music Centre Launches Feature Exhibit Dedicated to Global Pop Icon Nelly Furtado on March 25

CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Music Centre (NMC), in partnership with The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), will unveil a new feature exhibit celebrating 2026 Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Nelly Furtado. The exhibit opens March 25 at Studio Bell, home of NMC, in Calgary, and is the first of two new exhibits related to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame that visitors can explore in 2026.



Known for her fearless creativity and constant reinvention, Furtado has more than 35 million albums sold worldwide and multiple JUNO, GRAMMY, and Latin GRAMMY Awards to her name. From folk-pop luminary to global superstar, her genre-defying career has continually shaped and redefined the pop landscape for over two decades.

Capturing a career that has transcended borders—sonically, culturally, and linguistically—the exhibit will showcase her sound, style, and artistic evolution through stage outfits, storytelling, archival photos, videos, and installations. Treasures within the exhibit include a 20-foot illuminated catwalk displaying a selection of iconic stage outfits worn throughout her career, including the black sweater vest she wore in the 2006 video for “Maneater,” a custom-designed silver stage ensemble worn during her 2024 JUNO Awards performance, and other show-stopping pieces; as well as original lyric sheets, notebooks, and creative materials that offer an intimate look into Furtado’s songwriting process.

"Music has always been about exploration for me, and this exhibit captures so many chapters of my journey," said Nelly Furtado. "To have these moments and memories showcased at the National Music Centre is such an honour.”



The exhibit opens just days ahead of The 55th Annual JUNO Awards on March 29 in Hamilton. During the nationally televised ceremony, fans across the country will witness Nelly Furtado’s induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, as she joins the ranks of Canada’s most celebrated musical icons.



In addition to the Nelly Furtado feature exhibit, the National Music Centre’s entire fifth floor is dedicated to past and present Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees, with another new exhibit celebrating the remaining class of 2026 set to open this fall.



“Nelly Furtado is one of Canada’s most influential and globally recognized artists, whose career has crossed borders and bridged cultures, and we are honoured to celebrate her,” said Andrew Mosker, President and CEO of the National Music Centre. “As one of many displays at the National Music Centre dedicated to Canada's musical legends, this exhibit invites fans to reflect on her extraordinary accomplishments while discovering even more of our country’s music story.”



“Few artists have redefined contemporary pop music as boldly as Nelly Furtado,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. “As we prepare to welcome her into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, we’re delighted to partner with the National Music Centre on this feature exhibit, recognizing a career that continues to resonate worldwide.”

The 2026 Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductee: Nelly Furtado exhibit is accessible with paid admission to Studio Bell and will run from March 25, 2026 until February 2027.

About National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique

The National Music Centre (NMC) has a mission to amplify the love, sharing, and understanding of music. It is preserving and celebrating Canada’s music story inside its home at Studio Bell in the heart of the East Village in Mohkinstsis (Calgary) on Treaty 7 territory. NMC is the home to four Canadian music halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Quebec’s ADISQ Hall of Fame. Featuring musical instruments, artifacts, recording equipment, and memorabilia, the NMC Collection spans over 450 years of music history and innovation. A registered charity with programs that include exhibitions, artist development, performance, and education, NMC is inspiring a new generation of music lovers. For more information about NMC’s onsite activities, please visit studiobell.ca. To check out the NMC experience online, including video-on-demand performances, made-in-Canada stories, and highly entertaining educational content, visit amplify.nmc.ca.

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS’ mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 55th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Hamilton at TD Coliseum on Sunday, March 29, 2026. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), please visit junoawards.ca.

About the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established in 1978 and recognizes Canadian artists that have attained commercial success while having a positive impact on the Canadian music scene here at home and around the world. Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre in Calgary, is the physical home to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame collection. NMC works closely with the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) to collect and exhibit items within the collection. As the governing body for the Hall of Fame, CARAS makes annual inductions in the artist, industry, and humanitarian categories each year at the JUNO Awards. For more information, please visit canadianmusichalloffame.ca.

